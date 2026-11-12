NC State reaches deal for former QB Philip Rivers to become coach, AP source says

N.C. State has reached an agreement with former Wolfpack and NFL quarterback Philip Rivers to become head coach, with that deal heading to university trustees for approval, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Under school protocols, N.C. State’s board of trustees must formally approve any deal for it to become official. That board is scheduled to take up the matter Friday as part of a previously scheduled slate of meetings.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because N.C. State hasn’t publicly discussed specifics of its search.

Rivers is set to replace Dave Doeren, who was fired midway through his 14th season in a tenure that saw him set the program’s career wins mark yet prove unable to make a breakthrough leap to higher success.

That challenge would fall to Rivers, who has coached the past six seasons as head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama. That included coaching his son Gunner, a four-star quarterback prospect who committed to N.C. State in February.

Rivers has never been a coach in the college or professional ranks, though he interviewed for the Buffalo Bills’ head coaching job in January before removing himself from consideration .

Hiring the 44-year-old Rivers brings a buzz with his status as a beloved figure in Wolfpack athletics, with that affection remaining strong nearly two dozen years since Rivers took his last snap in his since-retired No. 17 jersey.

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