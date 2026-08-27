NC State visits Virginia in Week Zero to open season with ACC matchup

N.C. State at Virginia, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

How to watch: ESPN.

Key stats

N.C. State (2025):

Overall offense: 391.2 yards per game (64th in FBS)

Passing: 245.7 yards per game (47th)

Rushing: 145.5 yards per game (81st)

Scoring: 30.2 points per game (44th)

Overall defense: 411.9 yards allowed per game (109th in FBS)

Passing: 273.2 yards allowed per game (130th)

Rushing: 138.8 yards allowed per game (52nd)

Scoring: 27.2 points allowed per game (82nd)

Virginia (2025):

Overall offense: 417.9 yards per game (29th in FBS)

Passing: 239.1 yards per game (53rd)

Rushing: 182.4 yards per game (34th)

Scoring: 30.8 points per game (38th)

Overall defense: 309.5 yards allowed per game (20th in FBS)

Passing: 195.6 yards allowed per game (33rd)

Rushing: 113.9 yards allowed per game (22nd)

Scoring: 19.6 points allowed per game (22nd)

Team leaders

N.C. State (2025)

Passing: CJ Bailey, 3,105 yards, 25 TD, 9 INT, 68.8% completion percentage

Rushing: Hollywood Smothers, 939 yards on 160 carries, 6 TD

Receiving: Terrell Anderson, 629 yards on 39 catches, 5 TD

Virginia (2025)

Passing: Chandler Morris, 3,000 yards, 16 TD, 9 INT, 64.7% completion percentage

Rushing: J'Mari Taylor, 1,062 yards on 222 carries, 14 TD

Receiving: Trell Harris, 847 yards on 59 catches, 5 TD

Last game

N.C. State beat Memphis 31-7 in the Gasparilla Bowl to close an 8-5 season and carry a three-game winning streak into the offseason.

Virginia beat Missouri 13-7 in the Gator Bowl to close an 11-3 season.

Next game

Both teams have an open week before returning to action Sept. 11. N.C. State faces Richmond in its home opener while Virginia hosts Norfolk State.

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