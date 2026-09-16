Nebraska and Notre Dame announce home-and-home series with games in 2032-33

Nebraska and Notre Dame have scheduled a home-and-home series with games in 2032 and 2033 in what will be the first matchups of the tradition-rich programs in more than three decades, the schools announced Wednesday.

Nebraska will host Notre Dame in Lincoln on Oct. 30, 2032, and the Irish will host the Cornhuskers in South Bend on Oct. 29, 2033.

Notre Dame ranks fourth in all-time wins with 974 and Nebraska is eighth with 933. The schools have combined for 13 national titles, with the Fighting Irish winning eight and Nebraska five.

The teams last played in 2000 and 2001 with Nebraska winning both games. Nebraska leads the all-time series 8-7-1.

“The series with Notre Dame is the type of matchup that college football fans circle on their calendars years in advance,” Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen said. “Our fans have a tremendous appreciation for the history of college football and iconic venues. We are excited to welcome Notre Dame and their fans to Lincoln in 2032, and I know our fans will travel to South Bend in full force in 2033.”

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