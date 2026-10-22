New contact in hand, Brandon Miller looks to end Hornets' 10-year playoff drought

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Miller has his big contract after signing a five-year, $209 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets earlier this week.

Now he wants something more — to put an end to the Hornets’ painful 10-year playoff drought.

“Our goal is the playoffs,” Miller said Thursday at a ceremony at the Spectrum Center honoring his rookie-scale extension, the largest ever given out by the franchise. “We want to be known as a playoff team. And we want to win as many games as we can. We know what our identity is. We know what it takes to get there.”

Charlotte has not been to the postseason since the 2015-16 season. It's been 24 seasons since they've won a playoff series.

Hornets executive vice president of basketball operations Jeff Peterson dealt point guard LaMelo Ball and forward Miles Bridges in this offseason after the team went 44-38 — a 25-game improvement over last season — but lost in the play-in tournament to the Orlando Magic.

Miller said he believes the team's new acquisitions — a group that includes Naz Reid, Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neal and Dennis Schröder — will help them get there.

“I think that adding the new pieces that we have, players that have been where we want to go, to me I think that give us an advantage in the long run," Miller said.

Miller’s contract tops Ball’s five-year, $203 million deal with the Hornets three years ago.

“We were happy that we were able to get a deal done and show the level of commitment that we have to Brandon, not only in the short term but the long term as well,” Peterson said.

Peterson said signing Miller to a long-term deal prior to the season has been a top priority for the Hornets, who opened the year with a 110-103 win Wednesday night at Brooklyn.

Reid led the way with 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Miller had 18 points in his first action since the new deal, but had an off night shooting finishing 3 of 14 from 3-point range. He was held to just one point in the second half.

The No. 2 overall pick in 2023 draft behind Victor Wembanyama, Miller played in 65 games last season and averaged 20.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists and shot 38.3% from 3-point range while battling through a shoulder injury.

He is healthy now.

Peterson spoke about the work Miller has put in behind the scenes to earn the contract and the trust of the organization.

“His work ethic, his drive and his determination and desire to elevate himself and be the best version of himself is something that we appreciate and take seriously,” Peterson said of Miller, the team's longest-tenured player. “When he signed, I told him, now it really starts because there is even more responsibility for him to get better and push himself and push his teammates and help us reach our full potential.”

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