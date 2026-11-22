HOUSTON (AP) — Kahlil Singleton had 26 points in New Orleans’ 75-70 win against Texas Southern on Saturday.

Singleton shot 7 for 16 (6 for 14 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Privateers (3-2). Kedrick Osby scored 16 points, shooting 6 for 12, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Karris Bilal led the way for the Tigers (1-6) with 20 points and six assists. Jason Kimbrough Jr. added 12 points and two steals for Texas Southern. Bencao Vungo finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.