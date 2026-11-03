New York Liberty fire coach Chris DeMarco after one disappointing season

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Liberty fired coach Chris DeMarco after only one season, the franchise announced Tuesday.

DeMarco came to New York in December after serving for more than a decade as an assistant with the Golden State Warriors. He had no prior WNBA experience before guiding the Liberty to the eighth seed in the regular season. After an impressive first-round playoff sweep over the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx, the Liberty were ousted by the Atlanta Dream in three games.

The Liberty coaching staff made a crucial mistake in Game 2 of the series not knowing that they had a reset timeout left in overtime with the team trailing by three late in that game.

Now New York will be looking for its third coach in three seasons. General Manager Jonathan Kolb didn't retain Sandy Brondello after the 2025 season.

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