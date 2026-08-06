New York Liberty release Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, sign Marine Fauthoux

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Lbierty released guard Betnijah Laney-Hamilton on Thursday.

Laney-Hamilton was instrumental in the Liberty's 2024 WNBA championship run.

“We want to thank Betnijah for everything she has given to this organization," Liberty GM Jonathan Kolb said in a statement. "She has been an instrumental part of our success since 2021 and has made a lasting impact on our team, both on and off the court. We’re incredibly grateful for her professionalism, leadership, and the commitment she brought to the New York Liberty every day."

Laney-Hamilton played in 126 regular-season games with New York, averaging 12.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists. She fell out of favor with the new coaching staff this year as she returned from a knee injury that sidelined her last year. She appeared in only 17 of the team's 32 games, averaging 16.8 minutes. She last played on July 12, when she was ejected from the game for tossing a shoe on the court back to teammate Jonquel Jones that hit Toronto player Marina Mabrey.

At home games, Liberty fans would break into chants calling for Laney-Hamilton to play over the last month, including during Wednesday night's win over Seattle.

“While this decision is incredibly difficult, we believe this will give Betnijah the best opportunity to pursue a larger basketball role,” Kolb said. “We wish her nothing but success moving forward, and she’ll always be a member of the Liberty family. As a key contributor to the first championship in franchise history, Betnijah’s legacy with the Liberty is forever cemented.”

She won the league's Most Improved Player in 2020 and signed with New York the next year. Laney-Hamilton also played with Chicago, Connecticut, Indiana and Atlanta.

New York also signed guard Marine Fauthoux to a multi-year deal after releasing Laney-Hamilton. Fauthoux had been a developmental player for the team. She became the first rookie guard in league history to have 10 points, 10 rebounds and two 3-pointers off the bench on July 20.

Fauthoux was running out of developmental games as players were only allowed to play in 12 contests. The French woman had played in 11.

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