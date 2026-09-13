New York Yankees' Clarke Schmidt to be activated this week and pitch out of bullpen

NEW YORK (AP) — Clarke Schmidt will be activated this week and will rejoin the New York Yankees as a reliever, 14 months after elbow surgery.

Manager Aaron Boone indicated the 30-year-old right-hander could return during a three-game series in Minnesota that starts Monday.

“This has been a long journey,” Schmidt said before Sunday's Subway Series final against the Mets. “So a lot of anticipation and it’s probably going to feel like a debut when I go out there, but it’s going to be exciting. I’m ready to get back out there and compete with the guys.”

Schmidt had an internal brace procedure on his ulnar collateral ligament by Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister on July 11, 2025, and was told recovery would take about a year. He had a 3.86 ERA in five minor league rehabilitation appearances starting Aug. 29. He threw 12 of 21 pitches for strikes and struck out three of four hitters as a reliever for Double-A Somerset on Saturday.

“I think he can be huge,” Boone said. “I think he’s throwing the ball really well. His stuff’s really good now right now. I feel like it has been for the last month. So I think he definitely could be an interesting guy for us down there and hopefully that’s the case.”

New York began Sunday second with a 3.16 bullpen ERA, trailing only Boston. Yankee relievers have thrown 527 2/3 innings, the seventh-fewest amongst the 30 teams and Brent Headrick is second to Toronto’s Mason Fluharty for the major league lead with 75 appearances.

“I think it will shake itself out as far as what the role is,” Schmidt said. “Obviously I’m a reliever so I think that how they use me in leverage or whatever the case may be, it’s going to shake itself out. I don’t think I’m going to be throwing a bunch of innings, like three, four, stuff like that and I don’t see myself probably going back to back, but I want to work myself into leverage and pitch in big scenarios and try to pitch as much as I can and help guys in big situations.”

Schmidt was 4-4 with a 3.32 ERA in 14 starts last season. He previously had Tommy John surgery in May 2017, a month before the Yankees selected him with the 16th overall pick in the amateur draft out of South Carolina.

The 30-year-old debuted in 2020 and made 27 of his 30 career relief appearances in 2022. He is 23-24 with a 3.82 ERA in 97 games for the Yankees and 5-3 with a 3.18 ERA and two saves as a reliever.

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