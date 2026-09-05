Newcastle rallies to draw 2-2 with Bournemouth in the Premier League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Substitute Jacob Ramsey struck late to salvage a 2-2 draw for Newcastle with Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Newcastle rallied from 2-0 down to rescue a point at St James' Park and maintain its unbeaten record under new coach Matthias Jaissle .

Ramsey fired home from inside the box in the 88th minute to spark wild celebrations from Newcastle fans.

Bournemouth led through Marcus Tavernier's goal in the ninth and went 2-0 ahead when Malick Thiaw deflected the ball into his own net in the 35th.

Harvey Barnes responded two minutes later with a brilliant solo goal by cutting in from the left and curling the ball into the top corner.

Newcastle looked to be heading for its first defeat of the season until Ramsey lashed low past Bournemouth goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

It was the third time this season Bournemouth squandered a lead late in games. The Cherries conceded in stoppage time against Manchester City — after allowing a late equalizer — and Everton in their opening two games of the campaign.

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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