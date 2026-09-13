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NFL Inactive Report

National Football League teams released inactive player reports; rosters are updated ahead of upcoming game matchups

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NFL Inactive Report
NFL Inactive Report

The National Football League Inactive Report.

NEW YORK JETS at TENNESSEE TITANS — NEW YORK: RB Kene Nwangwu, EDGE Joseph Ossai, CB D’Angelo Ponds, K Blake Grupe, LB Trevin Wallace. TENNESSEE: TBA.

CLEVELAND BROWNS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — CLEVELAND: QB Taylen Green, LB Justin Jefferson, CB Noah Igbinoghene, S Daniel Thomas, CB Toriano Pride Jr., C Parker Brailsford, G Teven Jenkins. JACKSONVILLE: QB Quinn Ewers, S Jalen Huskey, DE Bryan Thomas Jr., OL Daniel Faalele, TE Tanner Koziol, DE Wesley Williams.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — TAMPA BAY: RB Sean Tucker, WR Jalen McMillan, T Justin Skule, CB Ayden Garnes, DL DeMonte Capehart, DL Elijah Simmons, G Billy Schrauth. CINCINNATI: WR Ke’Shawn Williams, CB Josh Newton, OT Myles Hinton, C Connor Lew, TE Jack Endries, DT Landon Robinson, DE Shemar Stewart.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at DETROIT LIONS — NEW ORLEANS: TE Oscar Delp, RB Alvin Kamara, T Mason Murphy, DE Cam Jordan, DT John Ridgeway, DT Khristian Boyd, QB Zach Wilson. DETROIT: EDGE Ahmed Hassanein, S Christian Izien, CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., LB Jimmy Rolder, DT Mekhi Wingo.

BUFFALO BILLS at HOUSTON TEXANS — BUFFALO: WR Skyler Bell, RB Ty Johnson, S Jalon Kilgore, DLB Mike Danna, G Ar’maj Reed-Adams, T/G Jude Bowry, DL T.J. Sanders. HOUSTON: TE Brevin Jordan, CB Collin Wright, LB Aiden Fisher, G Febechi Nwaiwu, T Nate Thomas, DT Jaden Crumedy.

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