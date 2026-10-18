NFL: Steelers-Saints game in Paris still on despite civil unrest

The game in Paris between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints remains scheduled as planned despite civil unrest in the French capital, the NFL said Sunday.

The teams are set to play next Sunday at Stade de France in what would be the NFL's first regular-season game in Paris, where events are also planned for football fans during the week.

Rioting and looting have taken place during nationwide protests against rising living costs and poor conditions in schools .

“Preparations continue as scheduled for NFL events and the game at Stade de France next Sunday," the league said in a statement Sunday.

"We continue to work closely with local authorities and partners on all operational and security matters. We are also providing the two clubs with regular updates. There’s been no disruption or impact at league sites.”

The Saints were scheduled to arrive in Paris early Monday. The Steelers travel later in the week.

Hundreds of protesters gathered again on Sunday at the Place de la République amid a heavy police presence. Officers used tear gas as tensions flared sporadically in the neighborhood.

Dislodged cobblestones and broken glass littered the area. Looting and damage were also reported in other tourist and shopping districts.

Paris police said 855 people were arrested in the capital region.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday voiced the public’s “anger” and “shame” over the rioting and looting.

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