Nigeria says 2 of its nationals killed in South Africa as anti-migrant tensions flare

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Two Nigerian nationals have been killed in South Africa, Nigeria's Foreign Ministry said, as tensions run high between the two countries over anti-immigrant protests.

The ministry said one of the victims, James Uchechukwu Nwankwo, was killed after “gruesome interrogation techniques” by South African police officers in Cape Town, on Sept. 5.

The statement did not identify any suspects or provide a possible motive in the death of Taiwo Michael Fakunle, a bishop, who was killed at his residence in Kensington, Johannesburg, on Sep. 4.

South African police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The killings “raise questions about the safety of foreigners in the country and the commitment of the South African authorities to curbing targeted attacks against foreigners," Foreign Ministry spokesman Oluwafemi Adeniyi said in the statement.

He accused South African police of “exacerbating an already fragile situation.”

South Africa has for years attracted foreign nationals from across the continent, including many from Nigeria, because of its relative wealth and opportunity. But foreigners have also experienced sporadic outbursts of xenophobic violence . Protesters in the southern African country blame foreigners for high levels of unemployment , crime and pressure on public services.

The violent protests have forced thousands of migrants to leave and caused diplomatic tensions with other African nations.

On Friday, Nigeria’s parliament indefinitely suspended official visits and engagements with South Africa.

In June, two Nigerians were killed during anti-migrant violence, just two days before an unofficial deadline set by protesters for foreigners to leave. Nigeria said one was allegedly killed by police officers and the other by unidentified attackers.

Nigeria’s minister of state for foreign affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye said in July that at least 98 Nigerians have been killed since 2022 in mob attacks, hate-related violence and extrajudicial killings.