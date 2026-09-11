Nigeria’s parliament suspends engagements with South Africa over anti-migrant violence

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria's parliament said Friday it is suspending official visits to South Africa indefinitely over anti-immigrant protests targeting other Africans.

The violent protests, which erupted in South Africa earlier this year, have forced thousands of migrants to leave and caused diplomatic tensions with some of its African counterparts.

The clerk to Nigeria’s National Assembly Kamoru Ogunlana said in a statement that the parliament was “particularly concerned by reports of Nigerians being killed, injured, displaced and forced to abandon their businesses, investments, homes and other properties as a result of recurring violent attacks.”

South Africa has for years attracted foreign nationals from across the continent, including many from Nigeria, because of its relative wealth and opportunity. But foreigners have also experienced outbursts of xenophobic violence sporadically. Protesters in the southern African country blame foreigners for high levels of unemployment , crime and pressure on public services.

In June, two Nigerians were killed during anti-migrant violence in South Africa, just two days before an unofficial deadline set by protesters for foreigners to leave. Nigeria's foreign ministry said one was allegedly killed by police officers and the other by unidentified attackers.

The move made by Nigeria's parliament on Friday is a “strong expression” of concern over the safety and welfare of Nigerians living and conducting legitimate businesses in South Africa, Ogunlana said.

According to South Africa's latest government figures, almost 90,000 people have either been voluntarily repatriated or have been deported since the migration tensions began. However, figures released by the governments of migrants’ home countries put the total at about 178,000 .