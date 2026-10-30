Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

Nikita Kucherov tells Lightning he won't re-sign and asks for a trade, AP source says

A star forward requested a trade from his longtime hockey club; the player will depart after his current contract ends

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Nikita Kucherov tells Lightning he won't re-sign and asks for a trade, AP source says
Nikita Kucherov tells Lightning he won't re-sign and asks for a trade, AP source says

Reigning NHL MVP Nikita Kucherov has informed the Tampa Bay Lightning he is not re-signing with them and asked them for a trade, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because talks are considered private.

A message sent to the Lightning seeking comment on the stunning development was not immediately returned. Sportsnet was first to report the news.

Kucherov is set to be an unrestricted free agent after this season, the last of an eight-year, $76 million contract signed in 2018 before he helped Tampa Bay win the Stanley Cup twice and led the NHL in scoring three times.

The 33-year-old Russian recently became the franchise's career points leader.

See AP’s full NHL coverage here

LA NACION
News Services
Más leídas
  1. Rocío Oliva recordó a Diego Maradona a seis años de su muerte y en el día de su cumpleaños
    1

    Rocío Oliva recordó a Diego Maradona a seis años de su muerte y en el día de su cumpleaños: “Fue alguien muy especial”

  2. Una fiscalía especializada se involucró en reemplazo del fiscal Taiano y apeló el sobreseimiento de Milei
    2

    Caso LIBRA: una fiscalía especializada se involucró en reemplazo del fiscal Taiano y apeló el sobreseimiento de Milei

  3. El italiano manejó el auto de Colapinto en la primera práctica en México: bloqueó, se fue de pista y mordió el pasto
    3

    El italiano Gabriele Minì, con el Alpine de Franco Colapinto, terminó la primera práctica en México en el puesto 14

  4. Cuál es el rastro cripto que lleva del hackeo de Binance a Corea del Norte
    4

    Robar para el Amado Líder: cuál es el rastro cripto que va del hackeo de Binance a Corea del Norte