Nikita Kucherov tells Lightning he won't re-sign and asks for a trade, AP source says

Reigning NHL MVP Nikita Kucherov has informed the Tampa Bay Lightning he is not re-signing with them and asked them for a trade, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because talks are considered private.

A message sent to the Lightning seeking comment on the stunning development was not immediately returned. Sportsnet was first to report the news.

Kucherov is set to be an unrestricted free agent after this season, the last of an eight-year, $76 million contract signed in 2018 before he helped Tampa Bay win the Stanley Cup twice and led the NHL in scoring three times.

The 33-year-old Russian recently became the franchise's career points leader.

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