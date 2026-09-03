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No. 12 Texas Tech opens against Abilene Christian after winning 1st Big 12 title last season

No 12 Texas Tech faces Abilene Christian Saturday; Texas Tech seeks a win after its bowl quarterfinal loss

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Texas Tech, número 12, abre contra Abilene Christian tras ganar su primer título de la Big 12 la temporada pasada
Texas Tech, número 12, abre contra Abilene Christian tras ganar su primer título de la Big 12 la temporada pasada

Abilene Christian (0-1) at No. 12 Texas Tech, Saturday, 7 p.m. ET

How to watch: FS1

Key stats

Abilene Christian (2025)

Total offense: 408.3 yards per game (32nd in FCS)

Passing: 237.8 yards per game (35th)

Rushing: 170.5 yards per game (39th)

Scoring: 29.6 points per game (36th)

Total defense: 368.4 yards allowed per game (58th in FCS)

Passing: 247.3 yards allowed per game (107th)

Rushing: 121.1 yards allowed per game (17th)

Scoring: 26.4 points allowed per game (64th)

Texas Tech (2025)

Total offense: 461.4 yards per game (10th in FBS)

Passing: 278.5 yards per game (15th)

Rushing: 182.9 yards per game (33rd)

Scoring: 39.4 points per game (7th)

Totall defense: 258.3 yards allowed per game (3rd in FBS)

Passing: 190.1 yards allowed per game (26th)

Rushing: 68.1 yards allowed per game (1st)

Scoring: 11.8 points allowed per game (3rd)

Team leaders

Abilene Christian (2025)

Passing: Stone Earle, 3,285 yards, 22 TDs, 11 INTs, 67.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Rovaughn Banks Jr., 687 yards on 142 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Javon Gipson, 1,022 yards on 64 catches, 6 TDs

Texas Tech (2025)

Passing: Behren Morton, 2,780 yards, 22 TDs, 6 INTs, 66 completion percentage

Rushing: Cameron Dickey, 1,124 yards, 14 TDs

Receiving: Caleb Douglas, 846 yards, 54 catches, 7 TDs

Last game

Abilene Christian lost to Lamar 21-14 to open this season; finished 9-5 last season

Texas Tech lost 23-0 to Oregon in the Orange Bowl in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals to finish 12-2

Next game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff hosts Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 12. Texas Tech plays at Oregon State on Sept. 12.

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