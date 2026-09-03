No. 12 Texas Tech opens against Abilene Christian after winning 1st Big 12 title last season

Abilene Christian (0-1) at No. 12 Texas Tech, Saturday, 7 p.m. ET

How to watch: FS1

Key stats

Abilene Christian (2025)

Total offense: 408.3 yards per game (32nd in FCS)

Passing: 237.8 yards per game (35th)

Rushing: 170.5 yards per game (39th)

Scoring: 29.6 points per game (36th)

Total defense: 368.4 yards allowed per game (58th in FCS)

Passing: 247.3 yards allowed per game (107th)

Rushing: 121.1 yards allowed per game (17th)

Scoring: 26.4 points allowed per game (64th)

Texas Tech (2025)

Total offense: 461.4 yards per game (10th in FBS)

Passing: 278.5 yards per game (15th)

Rushing: 182.9 yards per game (33rd)

Scoring: 39.4 points per game (7th)

Totall defense: 258.3 yards allowed per game (3rd in FBS)

Passing: 190.1 yards allowed per game (26th)

Rushing: 68.1 yards allowed per game (1st)

Scoring: 11.8 points allowed per game (3rd)

Team leaders

Abilene Christian (2025)

Passing: Stone Earle, 3,285 yards, 22 TDs, 11 INTs, 67.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Rovaughn Banks Jr., 687 yards on 142 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Javon Gipson, 1,022 yards on 64 catches, 6 TDs

Texas Tech (2025)

Passing: Behren Morton, 2,780 yards, 22 TDs, 6 INTs, 66 completion percentage

Rushing: Cameron Dickey, 1,124 yards, 14 TDs

Receiving: Caleb Douglas, 846 yards, 54 catches, 7 TDs

Last game

Abilene Christian lost to Lamar 21-14 to open this season; finished 9-5 last season

Texas Tech lost 23-0 to Oregon in the Orange Bowl in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals to finish 12-2

Next game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff hosts Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 12. Texas Tech plays at Oregon State on Sept. 12.

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