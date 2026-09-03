No. 12 Texas Tech opens against Abilene Christian after winning 1st Big 12 title last season
No 12 Texas Tech faces Abilene Christian Saturday; Texas Tech seeks a win after its bowl quarterfinal loss
- 1 minuto de lectura'
Abilene Christian (0-1) at No. 12 Texas Tech, Saturday, 7 p.m. ET
How to watch: FS1
Key stats
Abilene Christian (2025)
Total offense: 408.3 yards per game (32nd in FCS)
Passing: 237.8 yards per game (35th)
Rushing: 170.5 yards per game (39th)
Scoring: 29.6 points per game (36th)
Total defense: 368.4 yards allowed per game (58th in FCS)
Passing: 247.3 yards allowed per game (107th)
Rushing: 121.1 yards allowed per game (17th)
Scoring: 26.4 points allowed per game (64th)
Texas Tech (2025)
Total offense: 461.4 yards per game (10th in FBS)
Passing: 278.5 yards per game (15th)
Rushing: 182.9 yards per game (33rd)
Scoring: 39.4 points per game (7th)
Totall defense: 258.3 yards allowed per game (3rd in FBS)
Passing: 190.1 yards allowed per game (26th)
Rushing: 68.1 yards allowed per game (1st)
Scoring: 11.8 points allowed per game (3rd)
Team leaders
Abilene Christian (2025)
Passing: Stone Earle, 3,285 yards, 22 TDs, 11 INTs, 67.1 completion percentage
Rushing: Rovaughn Banks Jr., 687 yards on 142 carries, 3 TDs
Receiving: Javon Gipson, 1,022 yards on 64 catches, 6 TDs
Texas Tech (2025)
Passing: Behren Morton, 2,780 yards, 22 TDs, 6 INTs, 66 completion percentage
Rushing: Cameron Dickey, 1,124 yards, 14 TDs
Receiving: Caleb Douglas, 846 yards, 54 catches, 7 TDs
Last game
Abilene Christian lost to Lamar 21-14 to open this season; finished 9-5 last season
Texas Tech lost 23-0 to Oregon in the Orange Bowl in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals to finish 12-2
Next game
Arkansas-Pine Bluff hosts Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 12. Texas Tech plays at Oregon State on Sept. 12.
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