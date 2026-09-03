No. 13 Alabama counting on rushing improvements in opener against East Carolina

East Carolina at No. 13 Alabama, Saturday, noon ET

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

East Carolina (2025)

Total offense: 449 yards per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 272.7 yards per game (21st)

Rushing: 176.31 yards per game (45th)

Scoring: 32.7 points per game (24th)

Total defense: 351 yards allowed per game (50th in FBS)

Passing: 230.8 yards allowed per game (92nd)

Rushing: 120.23 yards allowed per game (26th)

Scoring: 20.1 points allowed per game (25th)

Alabama (2025)

Total offense: 367.7 yards per game (84th in FBS)

Passing: 263.5 yards per game (29th)

Rushing: 104.13 yards per game (125th)

Scoring: 29.5 points per game (49th)

Total defense: 296.8 yards allowed per game (13th in FBS)

Passing: 169.9 yards allowed per game (9th)

Rushing: 126.87 yards allowed per game (37th)

Scoring: 19.2 points allowed per game (20th)

Team leaders

East Carolina (2025)

Passing: Katin Houser, 3,300 yards, 19 TDs, 6 INTs, 65.9 completion percentage

Rushing: London Montgomery, 742 yards on 156 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Anthony Smith, 1,053 yards on 64 catches, 7 TDs

Alabama (2025)

Passing: Ty Simpson, 3,567 yards, 28 TDs, 5 INTs, 64.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Jam Miller, 504 yards on 130 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Germie Bernard, 862 yards on 64 catches, 7 TDs

Last game

East Carolina beat Pittsburgh 23-17 in the Go Bowling Military Bowl, finishing 9-4 in coach Blake Harrell’s second season.

Alabama lost 38-3 to eventual national champion Indiana in the Rose Bowl, finishing 11-4 in coach Kalen DeBoer’s second season.

Next game

East Carolina hosts Appalachian State on Sept. 12. Alabama plays at Kentucky on Sept. 12.

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