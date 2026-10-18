No. 15 Kentucky rallies to beat Oklahoma 21-13 and move into a tie for the SEC lead

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kenny Minchey threw two touchdown passes, Jordan Castell returned an interception 41 yards for a score and No. 15 Kentucky rallied in the second half to beat Oklahoma 21-13 on Saturday night and move into a tie for the Southeastern Conference lead.

Kentucky (6-1, 4-1 SEC) has won five straight and pulled even with No. 1 Georgia after the Bulldogs lost to Auburn.

The Wildcats intercepted Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer four times. Castell's late score sealed the win, but the first of Ty Bryant's two picks breathed life into Kentucky, which trailed 13-7 with time winding down in the third quarter and struggled to move the ball up until then.

Following the pick, Minchey took the Wildcats 44 yards in seven plays, finding tight end Willie Hernandez for a 12-yard touchdown. Adam Zouagui's extra point gave Kentucky a 14-13 lead.

Mateer threw for 270 yards and a touchdown but his mistakes cost the Sooners (3-3, 1-2) who knocked off then-No. 1 Texas the previous week.

Kentucky drove 67 yards for a score on its first possession, with Minchey finding Rodriguez for a 2-yard TD. But Oklahoma's defense held the Wildcats to 76 yards and four punts on their next five drives.

The takeaway

Kentucky: The Wildcats keep finding ways to win after previously pulling out back-to-back overtime victories against ranked teams.

Oklahoma: The Sooners' defense limited Kentucky to 230 total yards but turnovers once again did in the offense.

Up next

Kentucky: Hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Oklahoma: Plays at No. 16 Mississippi State on Saturday.

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