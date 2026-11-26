LAS VEGAS (AP) — John Blackwell scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half and No. 16 Duke defeated No. 10 Connecticut 77-63 on Wednesday night in an Elite Eight rematch.

Blackwell made 7 of 11 shots, including 5 of 6 from the 3-point arc to lead the Blue Devils (5-2). Patrick Ngongba II added 17 points, Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje scored 12 and Cayden Boozer had 10.

The more balanced Blue Devils shot 52.2%, but Dame Sarr — who had six points and eight rebounds — went out with an apparent left leg injury with 5:26 left.

Sarr helped shut down Silas Demary Jr. after a hot start for the UConn guard. He scored 25 points, but only a single free throw in the final 18:02. The Huskies (4-2) also got little help from anyone else. UConn just 11 of 48 shots outside of Demary.

Braylon Mullins led the Big East Conference at a 20.8 points per game entering the night but made just 4 of 12 shots in scoring 12 points and battling foul trouble.

The teams met last March, with UConn edging the Blue Devils 73-72 on Mullins' 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left to advance to the Final Four. The tradition-rich programs have combined to win 11 national championships since 1991, with the coach Dan Hurley and the Huskies claiming the 2023 title after winning the regional in this same T-Mobile Arena.

The game lost a little bit of the pregame hype when Duke lost by six points to now No. 11 Michigan State and 21 to now No. 4 Illinois to drop from its No. 2 preseason ranking. UConn was ranked fourth, but fell after losing by six points to now No. 8 Arizona.

This game was a chance for both schools to show the preseason expectations were accurate, and it was Duke that threw the first punch with a 12-point run in the first half to go up 23-14. The Blue Devils led for more than 31 minutes to make an early-season statement.

Up next

Duke: At No. 3 Florida in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Tuesday night.

UConn: Hosts Rider on Monday night.

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