No. 18 Penn State begins the Matt Campbell era when it hosts Marshall in the season opener

Marshall at No. 18 Penn State, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: FS1

Key Stats

Marshall (2025)

Overall offense: 404.9 yards per game (47th in FBS)

Passing: 207.9 yards per game (89th in FBS)

Rushing: 197.0 (22nd in FBS)

Scoring: 30.8 (39th in FBS)

Overall defense: 410.6 (106th in FBS)

Passing: 261.7 (125th in FBS)

Rushing: 148.9 (68th in FBS)

Scoring: 30.3 (107th in FBS)

Penn State (2025)

Overall offense: 362.8 (83rd in FBS)

Passing: 187.6 (103rd in FBS)

Rushing: 174.4 (50th in FBS)

Scoring: 31.0 (34th in FBS)

Overall defense: 326.8 (25th in FBS)

Passing: 184.2 (21st in FBS)

Rushing: 142.5 (56th in FBS)

Scoring: 20.5 (31st in FBS)

Team Leaders

Marshall (2025)

Passing: Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, 2,043 yards, 17 TDs, 5 INTs, 66.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Carlos Del-Rio Wilson, 660 yards, 6 TDs

Receiving: DeAndre Tamarez, 395 yards, 2 TDs (at Western Carolina)

Penn State (2025)

Passing: Rocco Becht, 2,584 yards, 16 TDs, 9 Ints, 60.5 completion percentage (at Iowa State)

Rushing: Carson Hansen, 952 yards, 6 TDs (at Iowa State)

Receiving: Chase Sowell, 500 yards, 2 TDs (at Iowa State)

Last game

Marshall finished a 5-7 season with a 24-19 loss to Georgia Southern.

Penn State beat Clemson 22-10 in the Pinstripe Bowl to finish 7-6.

Next game

Marshall hosts Middle Tennessee on Sept. 12. Penn State visits Temple on Sept. 12.

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