No. 18 Penn State begins the Matt Campbell era when it hosts Marshall in the season opener
No. 18 Penn State faces Marshall Saturday; a statistical preview details both teams' offensive and defensive metrics
- 1 minuto de lectura'
Marshall at No. 18 Penn State, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET
How to watch: FS1
Key Stats
Marshall (2025)
Overall offense: 404.9 yards per game (47th in FBS)
Passing: 207.9 yards per game (89th in FBS)
Rushing: 197.0 (22nd in FBS)
Scoring: 30.8 (39th in FBS)
Overall defense: 410.6 (106th in FBS)
Passing: 261.7 (125th in FBS)
Rushing: 148.9 (68th in FBS)
Scoring: 30.3 (107th in FBS)
Penn State (2025)
Overall offense: 362.8 (83rd in FBS)
Passing: 187.6 (103rd in FBS)
Rushing: 174.4 (50th in FBS)
Scoring: 31.0 (34th in FBS)
Overall defense: 326.8 (25th in FBS)
Passing: 184.2 (21st in FBS)
Rushing: 142.5 (56th in FBS)
Scoring: 20.5 (31st in FBS)
Team Leaders
Marshall (2025)
Passing: Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, 2,043 yards, 17 TDs, 5 INTs, 66.3 completion percentage
Rushing: Carlos Del-Rio Wilson, 660 yards, 6 TDs
Receiving: DeAndre Tamarez, 395 yards, 2 TDs (at Western Carolina)
Penn State (2025)
Passing: Rocco Becht, 2,584 yards, 16 TDs, 9 Ints, 60.5 completion percentage (at Iowa State)
Rushing: Carson Hansen, 952 yards, 6 TDs (at Iowa State)
Receiving: Chase Sowell, 500 yards, 2 TDs (at Iowa State)
Last game
Marshall finished a 5-7 season with a 24-19 loss to Georgia Southern.
Penn State beat Clemson 22-10 in the Pinstripe Bowl to finish 7-6.
Next game
Marshall hosts Middle Tennessee on Sept. 12. Penn State visits Temple on Sept. 12.
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