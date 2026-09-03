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No. 18 Penn State begins the Matt Campbell era when it hosts Marshall in the season opener

No. 18 Penn State faces Marshall Saturday; a statistical preview details both teams' offensive and defensive metrics

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18 Penn State begins the Matt Campbell era when it hosts Marshall in the season opener
18 Penn State begins the Matt Campbell era when it hosts Marshall in the season opener

Marshall at No. 18 Penn State, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: FS1

Key Stats

Marshall (2025)

Overall offense: 404.9 yards per game (47th in FBS)

Passing: 207.9 yards per game (89th in FBS)

Rushing: 197.0 (22nd in FBS)

Scoring: 30.8 (39th in FBS)

Overall defense: 410.6 (106th in FBS)

Passing: 261.7 (125th in FBS)

Rushing: 148.9 (68th in FBS)

Scoring: 30.3 (107th in FBS)

Penn State (2025)

Overall offense: 362.8 (83rd in FBS)

Passing: 187.6 (103rd in FBS)

Rushing: 174.4 (50th in FBS)

Scoring: 31.0 (34th in FBS)

Overall defense: 326.8 (25th in FBS)

Passing: 184.2 (21st in FBS)

Rushing: 142.5 (56th in FBS)

Scoring: 20.5 (31st in FBS)

Team Leaders

Marshall (2025)

Passing: Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, 2,043 yards, 17 TDs, 5 INTs, 66.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Carlos Del-Rio Wilson, 660 yards, 6 TDs

Receiving: DeAndre Tamarez, 395 yards, 2 TDs (at Western Carolina)

Penn State (2025)

Passing: Rocco Becht, 2,584 yards, 16 TDs, 9 Ints, 60.5 completion percentage (at Iowa State)

Rushing: Carson Hansen, 952 yards, 6 TDs (at Iowa State)

Receiving: Chase Sowell, 500 yards, 2 TDs (at Iowa State)

Last game

Marshall finished a 5-7 season with a 24-19 loss to Georgia Southern.

Penn State beat Clemson 22-10 in the Pinstripe Bowl to finish 7-6.

Next game

Marshall hosts Middle Tennessee on Sept. 12. Penn State visits Temple on Sept. 12.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here . Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.

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