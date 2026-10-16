No. 2 Notre Dame heads to No. 8 BYU with surging offense facing challenging test against tough 'D'

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 2 Notre Dame has unleashed plenty of offensive firepower this season.

But they've not faced a defense quite like No. 8 BYU's — yet.

And it's these two units that will take center stage in Saturday's clash of unbeatens, a game that could have long-term implications for the College Football Playoff picture.

“I think from the film we’ve watched, the biggest thing that stands out is how hard they play,” Notre Dame tight end Cooper Flanagan said of the Cougars. "They have a lot of depth on the D-line. You see them rotate a ton of guys, and they’re all kind of built the same. They play hard. They play to the whistle, and they’re a little chippy. So it should be fun.”

So far, nobody has been able to really slow down an offense that ranks fourth in the Football Bowl Subdivision at 43.4 points per game. Notre Dame’s explosiveness was on full display in last weekend's 58-7 rout of Stanford, scoring five TDs on plays of 30 or more yards.

The Cougars (5-0), though have been among the stingiest defenses in the nation, entering the game seventh nationally in total defense while allowing just 13.4 points. And they could have three key players — linebacker Isaiah Glasker and safeties Raider Damuni and Cannon DeVries — back Saturday after missing time with injuries.

Notre Dame also will have to contend with playing at altitude and what is expected to be a roaring crowd at LaVell Edwards Stadium, making communication a critical component for the Irish (6-0).

“We’ve got to be able to recognize different tells they’re going to give us, communicate the different looks we’ve seen on film, and then execute,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said. “It’s going to be hard because they do a lot of different things, and they play vertically. They play across the line of scrimmage. So we’re going to have to communicate really, really well.”

While the thin air and crowd noise could factor into the outcome, BYU defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga is trying to figure out how to contain Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr.

“I think he’s the best quarterback in the country,” Poppinga said. “I think he sees things really well. He’s very good in the pocket, and he’s I think he’s a rhythmic quarterback where he can get the ball out on time. He knows exactly where to throw the ball if you show him what coverage you’re in.”

Poppinga believes the other big challenge will be dealing with Notre Dame’s multi-pronged running attack that features Nolan James Jr., Jonaz Walton and Aneyas Williams.

“They all kind of have their different strengths,” Poppinga said. “I know (Walton’s) kind of been coming on as of late, more of a speed guy, but he’s looked really good on the edge, especially in these last couple games. It doesn’t matter who’s in there. They’re all being super productive.”

And that's kicked the Notre Dame offense into high gear just in time for one of this weekend's two top 10 matchups.

“I guess we started a little slow,” Flanagan said, referring to the ground game. “We were able to throw the ball a little bit more. I think maybe we’re kind of starting to click a little bit more. We’re really starting to just flow as a unit, as an offense.”

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