No. 23 Kentucky beats Manhattan 85-57 behind Milan Momcilovic's 24 points

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Milan Momcilovic scored 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting to lead No. 23 Kentucky to an 85-57 win over Manhattan on Tuesday night.

The Iowa State transfer was 6 of 9 on 3-pointers in his debut for the Wildcats (1-0), who got 12 points from Zoom Diallo and 11 from Alex Wilkins.

Kentucky won its fifth consecutive season opener, including three straight under coach Mark Pope.

Novak Manojlovic and Kevin Kearney led Manhattan (0-1) with 11 points each.

Kentucky outscored the Jaspers 41-10 in the final 13 minutes of the first half to put the game out of reach and take a 48-22 halftime lead. The reserves sparked a 13-0 run that included three consecutive 3-pointers.

The Wildcats made seven 3-pointers during the decisive run, including three by Momcilovic, who led Kentucky with 11 points in the first half. The Wildcats were 12 of 31 from deep overall and shot 53% from the field.

Kentucky outrebounded the Jaspers 40-26, got 26 points from its bench and finished with 20 assists.

The Jaspers shot 35% overall and 27% from 3-point range.

Up next

Kentucky hosts James Madison on Friday night.

Manhattan hosts Albany on Friday night.

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