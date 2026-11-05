No. 25 Florida to start QB Tramell Jones against Oklahoma in the Swamp, AP source says

Tramell Jones Jr. will make his second career start for Florida when the 25th-ranked Gators host Oklahoma on Saturday night, a person familiar with the decision confirmed to The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Gators have not announced a starter. CBS Sports first reported the move from Aaron Philo to Jones.

Jones got the majority of first-team repetitions during the week, the person said. Coach Jon Sumrall declined to name a starter Monday but tweaked his depth chart to add “or” between his QBs and said he had “a plan that is already kind of in motion and in place.”

Sumrall benched Philo following two interceptions in a 27-8 loss to Georgia in Atlanta last Saturday. Jones replaced him in the second quarter, committed two more turnovers and had a third one negated by a penalty.

Sumrall said the toughest part of his QB evaluation is that Florida’s offensive line has been so porous that it’s difficult to tell which guy really gives the Gators (5-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) a better chance against the Sooners (4-4, 2-3) in the Swamp.

“I don’t know if Tom Brady was our quarterback on Saturday if it would have helped us,” Sumrall said. “And I’m not trying to be a smart aleck. He would have been under too much duress and pressure to operate."

Jones has completed 70.8% of his passes for 579 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has rushed for 77 yards and a score. He won his previous start, at Texas last month, while filling in for Philo (shoulder).

Jones became the first Florida quarterback since Jesse Palmer in 1997 to win his first career start on the road against a top-10 team. Jones completed 22 of 35 passes for 155 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions against the Longhorns. Days later, Sumrall said he was dealing with an injury that might require offseason surgery.

Philo has completed 70.5% of his passes for 1,367 yards with nine TDs and five INTs. He has 103 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

But his first pick against the Bulldogs was one that Sumrall said he had never seen before. Philo stumbled trying to avoid a sack on the team's opening series and threw an underhand pass toward the sideline. His attempt to throw the ball away landed in the hands of Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson IV. He was benched after throwing another interception two drives later.

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