No. 25 Missouri opens the season against Arkansas Pine-Bluff at Faurot Field on Thursday night

Arkansas Pine-Bluff at No. 25 Missouri, Thursday, 8 p.m. ET

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

Arkansas Pine-Bluff (2025)

Overall offense: 338.3 yards per game (84th in FCS)

Passing: 193.6 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 144.6 yards per game (68th)

Scoring: 19.0 points per game (101st)

Overall defense: 455.5 yards allowed per game (118th in FCS)

Passing: 233.7 yards allowed per game (81st)

Rushing: 221.8 yards allowed per game (120th)

Scoring: 35.4 points allowed per game (109th)

Missouri (2025):

Overall offense: 406.4 yards per game (32nd in FBS)

Passing: 178.1 yards per game (103rd)

Rushing: 228.3.9 yards per game (8th)

Scoring: 30.2 points per game (44th)

Overall defense: 257.5 yards allowed per game (7th in FBS)

Passing: 153.7 yards allowed per game (8th)

Rushing: 103.8 yards allowed per game (13th)

Scoring: 18.9 points allowed per game (17th)

Team leaders

Arkansas Pine-Bluff (2025)

Passing: Garrison Davis, 86 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 65.0% completion percentage

Rushing: Jaylen Jennings, 839 yards on 177 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: D'Avery Robinson, 457 yards on 44 catches, 2 TDs

Missouri (2025)

Passing: Austin Simmons, 744 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INts, 60.0% completion percentage (at Mississippi)

Rushing: Ahmad Hardy, 1,649 yards on 256 carries, 16 TDs

Receiving: Cayden Lee, 635 yards on 44 catches, 3 TDs (at Mississippi)

Last game

Arkansas Pine-Bluff finished a 4-8 season with a 44-13 loss at Alabama State.

Missouri finished an 8-5 season with a 13-7 loss to Virginia in the Gator Bowl.

Next game

Arkansas Pine-Bluff hosts Alcorn State on Sept. 12.

Missouri visits Kansas on Sept. 11.

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