No. 3 Miami hosts Florida State, No. 21 Wake Forest visits Cal to highlight ACC game slate

Things to watch this weekend in the Atlantic Coast Conference:

Game of the week

Florida State (3-3, 1-2 ACC) at No. 3 Miami (5-0, 3-0), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

The third-ranked Hurricanes are red hot while the Seminoles are struggling. Miami is a whopping 21 1/2-point favorite.

The Hurricanes throttled Clemson 41-13 on the road before the bye week and haven't really been challenged much this season as they looked to return to college football's national championship game. With Darian Mensah at quarterback , Miami ranks first in the nation in offense (554.8 yards) and scoring (49.6 points) per game.

Florida State is looking to rebound from a 44-20 loss to Louisville last weekend.

The undercard

No. 21 Wake Forest (5-1, 3-1) at California (3-3, 2-1), Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Wake Forest cracked the Top 25 rankings this week and looks to retain sole possession of second place in the league. The Demon Deacons have won three straight after beating North Carolina State 38-14 last week behind 303 yards passing and three touchdowns from Gio Lopez . Cal is one win behind Wake Forest in the standings after a 25-20 come-from-behind win over Virginia Tech.

North Carolina (3-2, 1-1) at Duke (4-1, 1-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m ET (ESPN2)

Bill Belichick got his first win against a Top 25 opponent last week when his Tar Heels defeated then-No. 25 Pitt 21-17 . Now the Tar Heels head over to Durham to face rival Duke. The Blue Devils should be plenty motivated as they look to rebound from a 28-25 loss at Georgia Tech .

Impact players

— Louisville RB Isaac Brown. The junior rushed for a career-high 235 yards on just 17 carries, scoring touchdowns from 97 and 68 yards in Louisville’s win over Florida State. He also returned a kickoff 71 yards to finish with 313 all-purpose yards.

— Cal QB Jackson Brousseau. The Colorado State transfer threw for 321 yards and one touchdown last week as Cal rallied to beat Virginia Tech . After trailing the Hokies for nearly the entire game, Brousseau led a six-play, 75-yard drive to give Cal the lead. Brousseau was declared the starter after Jeron-Keawe Sagapolutele was ruled out before the game with a concussion.

— North Carolina QB Billy Edwards Jr., who overcame two interceptions and some bad decisions by throwing a 75-yard touchdown pass to Shamar Easter in the second half to help UNC knock off Pitt on the road. Edwards completed 18 of 26 passes for 249 yards with two touchdowns.

Inside the numbers

Wake Forest QB Gio Lopez has accounted for 19 touchdowns this season, including 13 through the air. ... Wake Forest's Jack Foley's 156 yards receiving yards were 30 more than any other ACC wide receiver recorded in Week 6.... North Carolina DL Xavier Lewis tallied a career-high 10 tackles in the win over Pitt. ... Virginia Tech's Ethan Grukenmeyer leads the ACC with 1,734 yards passing and has 12 TD passes with just two interceptons. ... Virginia P Daniel Sparks averaged 52.2 yards on six punts against Syracuse, including a long of 72 yards. He now has an ACC-leading 15 punts downed inside the 20. ... The other conference matchups on Saturday include Pitt at Boston College, Virginia at SMU, Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech and Louisville at Syracuse.

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