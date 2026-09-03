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No. 4 Notre Dame and Wisconsin open their seasons in a showcase at Lambeau Field

Wisconsin meets fourth-ranked Notre Dame; extensive statistics reveal a wide performance gap

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4 Notre Dame and Wisconsin open their seasons in a showcase at Lambeau Field
4 Notre Dame and Wisconsin open their seasons in a showcase at Lambeau FieldAndrew Harnik - Pool Getty Images North America

Wisconsin vs. No. 4 Notre Dame at Lambeau Field, Sunday, 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: NBC

Key Stats

Wisconsin (2025)

Overall offense: 253.1 yards per game (135th in FBS)

Passing: 136.4 (132nd)

Rushing: 116.7 (116th)

Scoring: 12.8 (135th)

Overall defense: 323.5 (24th)

Passing: 218.3 (62nd)

Rushing: 105.3 (15th)

Scoring: 21.6 (39th)

Notre Dame (2025)

Overall offense: 458.5 (12th in FBS)

Passing: 255.1 (37th)

Rushing: 203.4 (17th)

Scoring: 42.0 (2nd)

Overall defense: 313.5 (22nd)

Passing: 213.4 (56th)

Rushing: 100.1 (11th)

Scoring: 17.6 (10th)

Team Leaders

Wisconsin (2025)

Passing: Hunter Simmons, 664 yards, 2 TDs, 7 INTs, 52.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Darrion Dupree, 363 yards on 83 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Lance Mason, 308 yards on 30 catches, 4 TDs

Notre Dame (2025)

Passing: CJ Carr, 2,741 yards, 24 TDs, 6 INTs, 66.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeremiyah Love, 1,372 yards, 18 TDs

Receiving: Jordan Faison, 640 yards on 49 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Wisconsin finished a 4-8 season with a 17-7 loss at Minnesota. Notre Dame finished a 10-2 season with a 49-29 win at Stanford. Notre Dame opted against playing in a bowl after getting left out of the College Football Playoff.

Next game

Wisconsin hosts Western Illinois on Sept. 12. Notre Dame hosts Rice on Sept. 12.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here . Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.

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