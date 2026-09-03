No. 4 Notre Dame and Wisconsin open their seasons in a showcase at Lambeau Field

Wisconsin vs. No. 4 Notre Dame at Lambeau Field, Sunday, 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: NBC

Key Stats

Wisconsin (2025)

Overall offense: 253.1 yards per game (135th in FBS)

Passing: 136.4 (132nd)

Rushing: 116.7 (116th)

Scoring: 12.8 (135th)

Overall defense: 323.5 (24th)

Passing: 218.3 (62nd)

Rushing: 105.3 (15th)

Scoring: 21.6 (39th)

Notre Dame (2025)

Overall offense: 458.5 (12th in FBS)

Passing: 255.1 (37th)

Rushing: 203.4 (17th)

Scoring: 42.0 (2nd)

Overall defense: 313.5 (22nd)

Passing: 213.4 (56th)

Rushing: 100.1 (11th)

Scoring: 17.6 (10th)

Team Leaders

Wisconsin (2025)

Passing: Hunter Simmons, 664 yards, 2 TDs, 7 INTs, 52.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Darrion Dupree, 363 yards on 83 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Lance Mason, 308 yards on 30 catches, 4 TDs

Notre Dame (2025)

Passing: CJ Carr, 2,741 yards, 24 TDs, 6 INTs, 66.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeremiyah Love, 1,372 yards, 18 TDs

Receiving: Jordan Faison, 640 yards on 49 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Wisconsin finished a 4-8 season with a 17-7 loss at Minnesota. Notre Dame finished a 10-2 season with a 49-29 win at Stanford. Notre Dame opted against playing in a bowl after getting left out of the College Football Playoff.

Next game

Wisconsin hosts Western Illinois on Sept. 12. Notre Dame hosts Rice on Sept. 12.

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