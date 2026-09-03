No. 4 Notre Dame and Wisconsin open their seasons in a showcase at Lambeau Field
Wisconsin meets fourth-ranked Notre Dame; extensive statistics reveal a wide performance gap
- 1 minuto de lectura'
Wisconsin vs. No. 4 Notre Dame at Lambeau Field, Sunday, 7:30 p.m. ET
How to watch: NBC
Key Stats
Wisconsin (2025)
Overall offense: 253.1 yards per game (135th in FBS)
Passing: 136.4 (132nd)
Rushing: 116.7 (116th)
Scoring: 12.8 (135th)
Overall defense: 323.5 (24th)
Passing: 218.3 (62nd)
Rushing: 105.3 (15th)
Scoring: 21.6 (39th)
Notre Dame (2025)
Overall offense: 458.5 (12th in FBS)
Passing: 255.1 (37th)
Rushing: 203.4 (17th)
Scoring: 42.0 (2nd)
Overall defense: 313.5 (22nd)
Passing: 213.4 (56th)
Rushing: 100.1 (11th)
Scoring: 17.6 (10th)
Team Leaders
Wisconsin (2025)
Passing: Hunter Simmons, 664 yards, 2 TDs, 7 INTs, 52.5 completion percentage
Rushing: Darrion Dupree, 363 yards on 83 carries, 2 TDs
Receiving: Lance Mason, 308 yards on 30 catches, 4 TDs
Notre Dame (2025)
Passing: CJ Carr, 2,741 yards, 24 TDs, 6 INTs, 66.6 completion percentage
Rushing: Jeremiyah Love, 1,372 yards, 18 TDs
Receiving: Jordan Faison, 640 yards on 49 catches, 4 TDs
Last game
Wisconsin finished a 4-8 season with a 17-7 loss at Minnesota. Notre Dame finished a 10-2 season with a 49-29 win at Stanford. Notre Dame opted against playing in a bowl after getting left out of the College Football Playoff.
Next game
Wisconsin hosts Western Illinois on Sept. 12. Notre Dame hosts Rice on Sept. 12.
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