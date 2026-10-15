No. 6 Alabama's 'don't let Georgia beat us twice' moment arrives with a visit to No. 14 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — How No. 6 Alabama responds to its loss to Georgia last week will have a lot to do with what the rest of the Southeastern Conference championship race looks like.

The Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-1 SEC) will try to recover Saturday in a hostile environment at No. 14 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1).

“I told the team, ‘You can’t let Georgia beat us twice,’” said Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer. “Don’t let the highs be too high and the lows be too low.”

The Crimson Tide will have several young players trying to bounce back from an emotional loss for the first time. Sophomore quarterback Keelon Russell and freshman running back Trae’shawn Brown are key pieces of the offense just getting their feet wet.

Tennessee has its own issues. After being sacked 10 times in a three-point loss to Texas three weeks ago, freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon has been restricted by a shoulder injury.

Sophomore George MacIntyre, a starter for the first time, has done enough to beat Auburn, while relieving Brandon in the second half, and Arkansas, but has fallen short of being impressive. Against the Razorbacks, MacIntyre had a fumble and two interceptions.

Vols coach Josh Heupel had not said by midweek who will start against Alabama.

“I thought he was decisive with the football,” Heupel said of MacIntyre. “Collectively as a group, we have to do a better job of taking care of the football.”

Tennessee has relied on junior running back DeSean Bishop (678 yards, 8 TDs) and a much-improved defense that is ranked 25th in the country (293.7 yards per game).

Coleman-Williams injured

Ryan Coleman-Williams, a junior receiver who leads Alabama with 23 receptions for 415 yards and four touchdowns, will likely be missing in the Tennessee game.

He left the Georgia game after head and knee injuries.

“Pretty good chance we won’t have him here this weekend,” DeBoer said. “It’ll probably go week-to-week after that.”

If Coleman-Williams is out that leaves sophomore Lotzeir Brooks as the primary target for Russell.

An aggressive approach

Tennessee’s new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has brought an aggressive approach with him.

The Vols lead the nation with 25 sacks, including five from tackle Xavier Gilliam, who came with Knowles from Penn State. Edge Tyree Weathersby has 4.5 and edge Mariyon Dye has 4. Tennessee’s 48 tackles for loss rank fourth in the nation.

To the house

Through six games this season, Alabama has come up with nine interceptions. From those nine, four have been returned for touchdowns. Red Morgan, Yhonzae Pierre, Dijon Lee Jr., and Luke Metz have all have generated pick-six scores.

Bishop leads the way

Even though he rushed for just 42 yards against Kennesaw State and 34 against Texas, Tennessee junior DeSean Bishop ranks seventh in the country with 678 yards. Bishop rebounded from the loss to the Longhorns by rushing for 220 yards and three touchdowns against Auburn. He is coming off 138 yards and the game-winning touchdown against Arkansas.

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