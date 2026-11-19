SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) — No. 6 Indiana heads to the Pacific Northwest to face Washington in what will be the Hoosiers’ longest road trip of the 2026 season.

It has been a rough-and-tumble season for Indiana (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten, No. 8 College Football Playoff), but the Hoosiers keep winning. They are coming off a 27-13 victory over USC.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti was fired up when asked about his team’s Big Ten record and how opponents have gone a combined 8-16 after facing the Hoosiers.

“Our guys understand that it’ll play out on the field, but the good thing about it is, I think it feeds into our motivation and our chip, and that’s why I’m not afraid to keep it alive,” Cignetti said.

Cignetti has yet to name a starting quarterback, but Grant Wilson is coming off a 305-yard, two-touchdown performance against USC.

Josh Hoover had been Indiana’s starter until an injury forced the Hoosiers to turn to Wilson against Minnesota two weeks ago. Wilson provided a second-half boost and has helped Indiana win its last two games.

Washington (6-4, 3-4) is preparing for both quarterbacks.

“I think (Josh Hoover) and Grant (Wilson) are very similar,” Huskies defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. “No matter who we play, the offense doesn’t change what they’re calling or the style of play that they are playing with week to week.”

Washington is coming off a 21-14 victory at Michigan State and has won three consecutive road games while losing its last three at home. The victory also secured bowl eligibility.

The Huskies see Saturday as an opportunity to upset one of the nation’s top teams.

“There’s this sense of we know we’re going to be able to get the outcome we want at the end, right? It’s our goal to not allow them to do that this weekend,” Washington coach Jedd Fisch said.

Players to watch

Indiana receiver Charlie Becker, a potential top-15 NFL draft pick, has combined for 11 receptions, 224 yards and two touchdowns over the last two games.

The 6-foot-4 Becker uses his size to high-point passes and is a dangerous downfield threat. He also has 10 receiving touchdowns this season.

“We can’t just play the way we always play,” Walters said. “We definitely have to have some wrinkles to try to limit the explosive plays through the air.”

For Washington, receiver Chris Lawson has recorded three 100-yard games in his last four outings, including three touchdowns.

The 19-year-old has shown significant improvement throughout the season.

“What I’ve loved about the way Chris has played is that in the biggest games, in the biggest moments, he’s made the biggest plays,” Fisch said.

A strong performance could boost Lawson’s national profile.

Mobile quarterback trouble

During his opening statement Monday, Cignetti said he has “always been a huge fan” of Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr.

“I told the defensive staff this morning (Monday), I’m not going to spend all afternoon watching a running quarterback run all over the field against us again, which has been an Achilles’ heel for us,” Cignetti said.

Williams has rushed for 273 yards and two touchdowns this season, but his mobility also allows him to extend plays and give receivers time to get open.

That was evident against Michigan State when Williams extended a play before connecting with Lawson for a 58-yard touchdown.

Yearly tradition

Saturday marks the third consecutive season Washington has hosted the defending college football national champions.

The Huskies defeated Michigan 27-17 in 2024 before losing to Ohio State 24-6 in 2025.

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