STORRS, Conn. (AP) — It was business as usual as No. 7 UConn hit the practice court the day before the Big East opener against Seton Hall.

The Huskies are still dealing with the frustration of an 18-point road loss to Louisville. It was the second time this season that the Huskies lost by more than 10 points to a top-10 team. Even though UConn is 2-2 against ranked teams, with wins over Iowa and Ohio State, there is plenty of noise from outside forces wanting to know what is wrong with a UConn team which was undefeated in the 2025-26 regular season.

“It is November,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “We try to treat every game pretty much the way it needs to be in November. If we win a game against a top-10 team, we come in, we watch film and we practice. If we lose, we come in, we watch film and we practice. We create good habits, we create some chemistry. We go over things we are doing, why we do this or that, whether it is why we didn’t pass the ball better, why we don’t rebound better. There are things we go over, regardless of what the score is.”

From the 2013-14 season until the 2018-19 season, UConn was 223-6, 175-3 during the regular season and 63-6 against ranked teams. All of the losses were by single digits and 61 of the victories versus top-25 teams were by at least 10 points.

In the last eight seasons, UConn has lost 28 times and 16 of those losses were by double digits. There were questions to be answered of why the Huskies came up short.

“It takes a certain type of player to play here and be successful,” Auriemma said. “They are going to be challenged and they are going to be rewarded more than any other place. We are under a lot more scrutiny here. Coming here comes with a tremendous amount of stuff that you don’t get anywhere else.

“They are really good players. Every player is trying to find their sweet spot and it is not always readily available right away and sometimes it doesn’t come easily.”

Auriemma has been through this before, but many of his current players have not.

“I feel like we didn’t play UConn basketball and that can’t happen ever,” UConn senior guard KK Arnold said. “The intensity level and just not playing hard. We weren’t playing together and that just can’t happen. We aren’t running from it and it is still early in the season, so we will keep going.”

UConn lost three times by at least 10 points during the 2021-22 season and still reached the national championship game. Two years later, UConn had four double-digit losses and advanced to the Final Four.

UConn opens conference play having won their last 58 regular-season Big East games. UConn has won all 58 by double figures, with the average margin of victory of 34.5 points. Counting the conference tournament, the Big East winning streak is at 70, with the Huskies winning those games by an average of 34 points.

A win on Friday would give UConn the seventh-longest regular-season conference winning streak in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history. However, more challenging non-conference games are coming.

UConn plays top-ranked South Carolina on Tuesday in the Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase at Mohegan Sun Arena and No. 5 Duke on Nov. 28 at TD Garden in Boston. The Huskies also have non-conference matchups against No. 18 Maryland, No. 13 Notre Dame, Tennessee and No. 9 LSU.

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