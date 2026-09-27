No. 8 Alabama starts fast, overwhelms South Carolina 49-18 to remain unbeaten

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Keelon Russell threw for 365 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score as No. 8 Alabama beat South Carolina 49-18 on Saturday night.

Ryan Coleman-Williams caught two TD passes, and Red Morgan returned an interception for a score for the Crimson Tide (4-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference).

Russell completed 21 of 27 passes as Alabama answered a sluggish third quarter with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. The Gamecocks (2-2, 0-2) pulled within 35-18 before Alabama regained control.

Daniel Hill’s 1-yard touchdown run capped a 10-play, 74-yard drive that consumed 6:43 and stretched the lead to 42-18. Russell added a 9-yard scoring run after Dijon Lee Jr. forced a fumble that Luke Metz recovered.

Alabama scored touchdowns on four consecutive first-half possessions, beginning with Russell’s 75-yard pass to Lotzeir Brooks.

Coleman-Williams caught TDs of 32 and 42 yards, and Josh Ford added a one-handed TD reception. Morgan’s 23-yard interception return pushed the lead to 35-3 in the second quarter.

LaNorris Sellers led the way for the Gamecocks, throwing for 185 yards with a touchdown to Nyck Harbor and an interception, and running for 72 yards. Matt Fuller added 112 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The takeaway

South Carolina: After pushing Alabama in two close losses the past two seasons, the Gamecocks took a step backward, adding to the pressure on coach Shane Beamer.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide quieted concerns about slow starts and recovered from a third-quarter lull. With five currently ranked opponents still ahead, sustaining that intensity will be essential to proving itself as a top contender in the SEC.

Up next

South Carolina hosts Kentucky next Saturday.

Alabama visits No. 24 Mississippi State next Saturday.

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