No. 8 Texas A&M eyes a bigger playoff finish with QB Marcel Reed back behind a rebuilt line

No. 8 Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — 2025 record: 11-2

Expectations

Texas A&M made the College Football Playoff for the first time last year in coach Mike Elko’s second season and lost 10-3 in the first round to Miami. There is plenty of optimism the Aggies chase their first national title since 1939 despite a challenging schedule.

Quarterback Marcel Reed is ack for his third season as starter to lead an offense that also returns receiver Mario Craver and running back Rueben Owens II. The addition of big receiver Isaiah Horton, a transfer from Alabama, should help make up for the loss of K.C. Concepcion to the NFL.

Reed threw for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns while adding six rushing scores last season but will need to limit his turnovers after throwing a career-high 12 interceptions, including two apiece in Texas A&M’s two losses.

The defense lost consensus All-American defensive end Cashius Howell but returns veteran safety Dalton Brooks and defensive tackle DJ Hicks and added pass rusher Anto Saka, who had 12 sacks in three seasons at Northwestern.

The Aggies have new coordinators on offense (Holmon Wiggins) and defense (Lyle Hemphill), but they’ve both been with the program after Elko promoted from within.

Strengths including QB, RBs and WRs

Reed’s experience and leadership should provide a steady presence on a team that will have plenty of new faces. Owens is back after running for 639 yards and five touchdowns last season and the Aggies also return Jamarion Morrow, who showed promise in limited work last year.

Craver was second on the team with 919 yards receiving last year and Elko expects another big season from him.

“He’s one of the more explosive, dynamic slot receivers I’ve been able to be around,” Elko said. “I think he does a really, really good job of creating separation.”

Playing alongside him again will be Ashton Bethel-Roman, who had 503 yards receiving and five scores on just 24 catches in 2025. The 6-foot-4, 208-pound Horton comes to College Station after he had 511 yards receiving and eight scores for Alabama last season.

Weaknesses include offensive line

The biggest question mark on the team is a retooled offensive line after four of last year’s five starters moved on. The only returnee is center Mark Nabou Jr., who will have to help the newcomers mesh quickly.

The good news is that the Elko replaced the departures with a bevy of experienced transfers, led by RT Wilkin Formby, who played 27 games for Alabama. Other new additions are LT Tyree Adams (LSU), RG Trovon Baugh (South Carolina) and LG Coen Echols (LSU).

New faces

DE Anto Saka (transfer from Northwestern), OT Wilkin Formby (transfer from Alabama), CB Brandon Arrington (freshman), DL Bryce Perry-White (freshman), WR Isaiah Horton (transfer from Alabama).

Key losses

DE Cashius Howell (NFL), WR K.C. Concepcion (NFL), LT Trey Zuhn III (NFL), DT Albert Regis (NFL), LG Chase Bisontis (NFL).

Biggest games for the Aggies

At No. 11 LSU (Sept. 26), at No. 13 Alabama (Oct. 24), vs. No. 5 Texas (Nov. 27).

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here . Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.