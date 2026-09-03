No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 24 Louisville in Nashville for week's only Top 25 game

No. 24 Louisville vs No. 9 Mississippi in Nashville, Tennessee, Sunday, 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Louisville

Overall offense: 384.5 yards per game (69th)

Passing: 220.6 yards per game (75th)

Rushing: 163.9 yards per game (59th)

Scoring: 29.9 points per game (46th)

Overall defense: 303.1 yards allowed per game (16th)

Passing: 188.8 yards allowed per game (24th)

Rushing: 114.3 yards allowed per game (23rd)

Scoring: 21.2 points allowed per game (38th)

Mississippi (2025)

Overall offense: 489.7 yards per game (10th in FBS)

Passing: 313.3 yards per game (3rd)

Rushing: 176.3 yards per game (44th)

Scoring: 36.9 points per game (10th)

Overall defense: 348 yards allowed per game (48th)

Passing: 198.9 yards allowed per game (37th)

Rushing: 149.1 yards allowed per game (69th)

Scoring: 21.1 points allowed per game (37th)

Team leaders

Louisville

Passing: Lincoln Kienholz, 12 games, 250 yards, 1 TD at Ohio State

Rushing: Isaac Brown, 884 yards on 101 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Tre Richardson, 46 catches for 806 yards, 7 TDs at Vanderbilt in 2025

Mississippi (2025)

Passing: Trinidad Chambliss, 3,937 yards, 22 TDs, 3 interceptions

Rushing: Kewan Lacy, 1,567 yards on 306 carries, 24 TDs (2nd)

Receiving: Deuce Alexander, 44 catches for 684 yards, 2 TDs

Last game

Louisville beat Toledo 27-22 in the Boca Raton Bowl. Ole Miss lost 31-27 to Miami in the CFP semifinal.

Next game

Louisville hosts Villanova, and Ole Miss hosts Charlotte both on Sept. 12.

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