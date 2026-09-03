Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 24 Louisville in Nashville for week's only Top 25 game

No. 24 Louisville meets No. 9 Mississippi Sunday; the teams will clash in Nashville, Tennessee

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
9 Ole Miss and 24 Louisville in Nashville for week's only Top 25 game
9 Ole Miss and 24 Louisville in Nashville for week's only Top 25 game

No. 24 Louisville vs No. 9 Mississippi in Nashville, Tennessee, Sunday, 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Louisville

Overall offense: 384.5 yards per game (69th)

Passing: 220.6 yards per game (75th)

Rushing: 163.9 yards per game (59th)

Scoring: 29.9 points per game (46th)

Overall defense: 303.1 yards allowed per game (16th)

Passing: 188.8 yards allowed per game (24th)

Rushing: 114.3 yards allowed per game (23rd)

Scoring: 21.2 points allowed per game (38th)

Mississippi (2025)

Overall offense: 489.7 yards per game (10th in FBS)

Passing: 313.3 yards per game (3rd)

Rushing: 176.3 yards per game (44th)

Scoring: 36.9 points per game (10th)

Overall defense: 348 yards allowed per game (48th)

Passing: 198.9 yards allowed per game (37th)

Rushing: 149.1 yards allowed per game (69th)

Scoring: 21.1 points allowed per game (37th)

Team leaders

Louisville

Passing: Lincoln Kienholz, 12 games, 250 yards, 1 TD at Ohio State

Rushing: Isaac Brown, 884 yards on 101 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Tre Richardson, 46 catches for 806 yards, 7 TDs at Vanderbilt in 2025

Mississippi (2025)

Passing: Trinidad Chambliss, 3,937 yards, 22 TDs, 3 interceptions

Rushing: Kewan Lacy, 1,567 yards on 306 carries, 24 TDs (2nd)

Receiving: Deuce Alexander, 44 catches for 684 yards, 2 TDs

Last game

Louisville beat Toledo 27-22 in the Boca Raton Bowl. Ole Miss lost 31-27 to Miami in the CFP semifinal.

Next game

Louisville hosts Villanova, and Ole Miss hosts Charlotte both on Sept. 12.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here

LA NACION
Más leídas
  1. Marcela Pagano denunció que la secretaria de Ciencia compró un doctorado en IA
    1

    Marcela Pagano denunció que la secretaria de Ciencia, Adriana Baravelle, compró un doctorado en IA

  2. La Anmat prohibió la venta de todos los productos de una marca de limpieza
    2

    La Anmat prohibió la venta de todos los productos de una marca de limpieza por irregularidades

  3. De las once costillas rotas y el fin de diez años de amor, a sus inicios en Rosario, cómo es su documental
    3

    Fito Páez: de las once costillas rotas y el fin de diez años de amor a sus inicios en Rosario, cómo es su documental

  4. China hizo una queja formal ante la Argentina por los dichos de un funcionario de Milei
    4

    China hizo una queja formal ante la Argentina por los dichos de un funcionario de Milei