No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 24 Louisville in Nashville for week's only Top 25 game
No. 24 Louisville meets No. 9 Mississippi Sunday; the teams will clash in Nashville, Tennessee
- 1 minuto de lectura'
No. 24 Louisville vs No. 9 Mississippi in Nashville, Tennessee, Sunday, 7:30 p.m. ET
How to watch: ABC
Key stats
Louisville
Overall offense: 384.5 yards per game (69th)
Passing: 220.6 yards per game (75th)
Rushing: 163.9 yards per game (59th)
Scoring: 29.9 points per game (46th)
Overall defense: 303.1 yards allowed per game (16th)
Passing: 188.8 yards allowed per game (24th)
Rushing: 114.3 yards allowed per game (23rd)
Scoring: 21.2 points allowed per game (38th)
Mississippi (2025)
Overall offense: 489.7 yards per game (10th in FBS)
Passing: 313.3 yards per game (3rd)
Rushing: 176.3 yards per game (44th)
Scoring: 36.9 points per game (10th)
Overall defense: 348 yards allowed per game (48th)
Passing: 198.9 yards allowed per game (37th)
Rushing: 149.1 yards allowed per game (69th)
Scoring: 21.1 points allowed per game (37th)
Team leaders
Louisville
Passing: Lincoln Kienholz, 12 games, 250 yards, 1 TD at Ohio State
Rushing: Isaac Brown, 884 yards on 101 carries, 7 TDs
Receiving: Tre Richardson, 46 catches for 806 yards, 7 TDs at Vanderbilt in 2025
Mississippi (2025)
Passing: Trinidad Chambliss, 3,937 yards, 22 TDs, 3 interceptions
Rushing: Kewan Lacy, 1,567 yards on 306 carries, 24 TDs (2nd)
Receiving: Deuce Alexander, 44 catches for 684 yards, 2 TDs
Last game
Louisville beat Toledo 27-22 in the Boca Raton Bowl. Ole Miss lost 31-27 to Miami in the CFP semifinal.
Next game
Louisville hosts Villanova, and Ole Miss hosts Charlotte both on Sept. 12.
Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here
- 1
- 2
La Anmat prohibió la venta de todos los productos de una marca de limpieza por irregularidades
- 3
Fito Páez: de las once costillas rotas y el fin de diez años de amor a sus inicios en Rosario, cómo es su documental
- 4
China hizo una queja formal ante la Argentina por los dichos de un funcionario de Milei