No. 9 Virginia handles Drexel in season opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Thijs De Ridder had 24 points and had nine rebounds, Sam Lewis added 20 points, and No. 9 Virginia beat Drexel 89-60 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both squads.

Johann Grunloh added 11 points and nine rebounds for the Cavaliers, who went 10 for 29 from 3-point range. Lewis hit four of those 3-pointers. Virginia, which has early season tests against Arkansas (Sunday) and Maryland (Nov. 13) looming, went 15 for 19 at the free-throw line.

The Commodores committed 14 turnovers, including six by point guard Chance Mallory.

Latief Lorenzano-White and reserve Ladricus Pittman led Drexel with 11 points. Dillon Tingler scored 10 off the bench.

De Ridder scored 12 points in the first 2:22 of the game. Virginia jumped to a 25-4 lead and went to the locker room ahead 51-27 at the half.

But the damage had been done in the opening minutes of this game.

The Cavaliers returned four key players from last season's 30-win, NCAA tournament squad, bringing high expectations for Ryan Odom's second team at Virginia. That foursome of De Ridder, Grunloh, Lewis and Mallory were joined in the starting lineup by German import Nolan Adekunle for Tuesday's opener. Those four returners scored Virginia's first 37 points Tuesday.

Up next

Drexel: Hosts Colgate on Saturday.

Virginia: Hosts Northeastern on Friday.

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