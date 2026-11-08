No. 9 Virginia shows off its balance with 5 in double figures in a 91-72 win over No. 12 Arkansas

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thijs De Ridder scored 16 points, one of five players in double figures for No. 9 Virginia as the Cavaliers routed No. 12 Arkansas 91-72 on Sunday.

This marquee nonconference matchup marked the first time the Razorbacks (1-1) had ever played in Washington — a 1985 game against Georgetown took place in Landover, Maryland — and although there were enough Arkansas fans to create a split crowd against the more local Cavaliers, only one group of spectators had much to cheer about.

Sam Lewis added 16 points for Virginia, Johann Grunloh and Chance Mallory had 15 each and Nolan Adekunle contributed 13. Jordan Smith Jr. led Arkansas with 19.

Virginia (3-0) was up 46-27 at halftime and led by as many as 27 in the second. The most interesting moment of the second half may have been when a couple of birds, which were somehow inside the arena, landed on the court during a stoppage before being chased away by some of the players.

An early 15-5 run gave the Cavaliers a 32-20 lead, and then Virginia ended the half with another push. Back-to-back dunks by Grunloh and Lewis made it 43-25, and a 3-pointer by Mallory gave the Cavs a 19-point advantage.

The best highlight for the Razorbacks in the first half didn't even count. Smith, who is from Washington, threw down an impressive one-handed dunk, but it was waived off because the whistle had already blown for a Virginia foul.

The two rosters included six players listed at 7 feet or taller — none of whom is from the United States. Grunloh, who is from Germany, made the biggest impact, although Favour Ibe of Nigeria had a dunk in the first half for Virginia.

Miikka Muurinen, a 7-footer from Finland, scored 12 points for Arkansas, including an emphatic one-handed dunk in the second half. But Maper Maker of Australia went scoreless for the Razorbacks despite playing more than half of the game.

Up next

Arkansas: Hosts Robert Morris on Wednesday night.

Virginia: Hosts Bucknell on Tuesday night.

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