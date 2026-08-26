No big fights as Ravens and Commanders hold a joint practice; just a friendly chat between the QBs

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels took a moment to chat on the field as the Ravens and Commanders held a joint practice on Wednesday.

Then a third Heisman Trophy winner joined the group when Derrick Henry came over.

So many football hopes and dreams among Baltimore and Washington fans are tied up in that trio of stars — particularly the two quarterbacks, each of whom is trying to rebound after an injury-filled 2025.

“Basically just asked him how he is doing, asked him how he feels with his new scheme, stuff like that,” Jackson said. "Regular convo.”

It was a reasonably routine practice for the Commanders and Ravens. Although there was some pushing and shoving, there was none of the brawling that occasionally rears its head at these sessions. The teams will play an exhibition game in Baltimore on Friday night.

A year ago Daniels was coming off an NFC championship game appearance as a rookie. Jackson had just produced career highs in several passing categories, throwing for 41 touchdowns with only four interceptions.

But the 2025 season quickly fell apart for both quarterbacks and their teams. Daniels played in only seven games as Washington went 5-12. Jackson played in 13 games but didn't look like himself for much of the season. Baltimore surprisingly missed the playoffs.

So if there's some empathy between the two, it would only be natural.

“What he's accomplished in the league is second to none,” Daniels said. “A lot of respect for Lamar and what he's done, how he's been doubted his whole career to now, and he's shining. I'd like to keep our conversation private, but the utmost respect for Lamar.”

Both Jackson and Daniels have new offensive coordinators this year, and Jackson has a new coach as well in Jesse Minter. The big question for Jackson is whether he'll return to being a dominant rushing threat after a career-low 349 yards on the ground last season.

“I was hurt last year, so I really could not do anything like I wanted to,” Jackson said. “It really would not (have) put my team in a good position if I was just running hurt. ... But whatever it takes to win, that is what I am all about.”

Issues up front

The Commanders have turned to Brandon Coleman at left tackle after Laremy Tunsil's triceps injury. Coleman had his hands full with Baltimore pass-rushing star Trey Hendrickson.

“A lot of reps that I want back. He's a phenomenal rusher,” Coleman said. “Makes you play with perfect technique — that's what he does. And I knew that coming in, and I just didn't uphold that for myself. That's why I'm so upset with myself.”

The center position is an even bigger issue. After Washington released veteran Tyler Biadasz in February, guard Nick Allegretti seemed as if he might be the answer at center, but he's missed much of camp with a calf injury.

Also, guard Sam Cosmi was out sick for Washington on Wednesday.

Baltimore has its own concerns at center after losing Tyler Linderbaum to free agency. Danny Pinter went down with a leg injury last week, and Jovaughn Gwyn and Ethan Pocic remain in the mix.

“Guys are getting better each and every day. It is still competition, I believe," Jackson said. “Just seeing, keep evaluating, but guys are stepping up each and every day. They are getting better.”

Roster moves

The Ravens signed linebacker Michael Barrett and the Commanders signed tackle D.J. Humphries.

Humphries has made 101 starts in 10 NFL seasons.

“Just the depth at tackle, made sense to have him come in," coach Dan Quinn said. “Proven player, and a good player.”

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