No Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane set for another record and what to know about the Nations League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The post-Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi era in international soccer has officially begun.

Ronaldo's retirement from the Portuguese national team last week followed Messi's decision to step down from Argentina after the World Cup earlier this year.

The stage now belongs to the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal and newly-crowned Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane, who are all in Nations League action over the next week.

Winning the Nations League with Portugal last year was Ronaldo's final great act with his country. And despite his public fall out with coach Jorge Jesus during the last round of fixtures, prompting the forward's retirement, the team has already secured its place in the quarterfinals with a 100% record.

So too has World Cup winner Spain. For England, France and Germany, however, there is still work to be done before they can book their places.

Here's what to know about the next round of Nations League games:

Life after Ronaldo

Ronaldo bowed out of international soccer as the all-time men's leading goal scorer (146) and appearance maker (234).

While he ultimately fell short of leading his country to a World Cup crown, he won three major honors, including the European Championship and two Nations League titles.

Yet his final years with Portugal were often overshadowed by questions about whether he had gone on too long or was holding back a golden generation of talent.

Perhaps the answer to that will become clearer as coach Jesus leads a Portugal team without its greatest player for the first time in more than two decades.

A flawless start to the Nations League, with Ronaldo playing a limited part, suggests the future is bright with top players like Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves and Vitinha leading the way.

Goncalo Ramos may also finally get the chance to establish himself in attack four years after his World Cup hat trick in Qatar appeared to usher the end of Ronaldo's reign.

Portugal plays Denmark Saturday and Wales Tuesday..

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland's Norway sits bottom of Group A4 with just three points. Norway, one of the surprise successes of the World Cup, plays Wales Saturday and Denmark Tuesday.

Spain targets another title

Can Spain add the Nations League to its list of titles in recent years, which includes the European Championship in 2024 and the World Cup?

It has already qualified for the quarterfinals with a 100% record and can confirm its place as Group A3 winner ahead of England.

Spain plays Czech Republic on Thursday when it will be confirmed group winner by bettering England's result against Croatia on the same night.

Spain plays England in the final group match on Sunday.

England will book its place in the quarters if it avoids defeat against Croatia.

Another landmark for Kane

Fresh from being crowned the best player on the planet, Kane will become England's all-time record appearance maker on 126 caps if he plays against Croatia.

The England captain is already his country's top scorer with 91 goals, ahead of second-place Wayne Rooney on 53.

Kane also holds records for the most goals by an England player at the World Cup (14) and the European Championship (seven, equal with Alan Shearer).

Kane is equal third, with Messi, for the most goals scored at major tournaments, with 21 in total. Ronaldo tops the list with 25 and Mbappé is second with 23.

Tough start for Klopp

Jürgen Klopp was hired to bring the good times back to German soccer, but he has failed to make an immediate impact.

Germany won only one of four games as Klopp took charge for the first time in September and October, suggesting there is no quick fix for one of the traditional powerhouses.

Klopp avoided becoming the first Germany coach not to win any of his first three games, but he also oversaw the country’s first loss to Greece , which spoiled his home debut.

Germany is third in Group A2 and battling to advance to the quarterfinals, three points behind co-leaders Netherlands and Greece with two games to go.

Klopp responded to his team's mixed form by making the surprise call to drop Barcelona winger Karim Adeyemi and Juventus forward Nick Woltemade from his latest squad. He handed a first callup to 17-year-old Wael Mohya.

Germany plays Serbia on Friday and Netherlands on Monday.

Zidane off to flying start with France

France and Italy are also under new management.

Legendary former player Zinedine Zidane has led France to the top of Group A1 with three wins and a draw from his first four games since succeeding Didier Deschamps after the World Cup.

On Thursday, France plays Italy, where Roberto Mancini has started his second spell in charge, and will be confirmed group winner if it avoids defeat in Milan. Italy is in second place on seven points.

Belgium, under new coach Marc van Bommel, is third on six points and plays Turkey on Thursday.

Belgium's game against Italy on Sunday is crucial in determining who advances, depending on other results.

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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