No more winless start for one AFC South team: Texans-Titans should bring someone a first victory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Having two of the NFL's five winless teams inside the AFC South a month into the season is more than surprising.

At least Sunday, either the Houston Texans or Tennessee Titans should walk away winless no more.

Tennessee knew this was a building season after hiring another new coach in January, hoping Robert Saleh could snap a skid of four straight losing seasons. The Titans (0-4) have yet to give Saleh his first victory, though he is very confident that he's setting a foundation for a franchise that has turned over much of the roster and coaching staff.

“There’s only a handful of people who are here,” Saleh said. “And I think if you talk to those people, I think they would tell you that they feel something different. But we’ve just got to keep the main thing the main thing, stay with the things that we’ve got control over, find ways to get better and get some wins.”

Houston (0-4) is the bigger surprise with three losses by a combined 11 points, the latest 34-30 to Dallas last week.

The Texans shook off a sluggish start a year ago, their first win came against the Titans and they finished 12-5. Coach DeMeco Ryans has taken Houston to the divisional round each of his first three seasons, and he has taken back defensive play-calling this season. C.J. Stroud also is off to a strong start, throwing for 1,141 yards with five touchdown passes and no interceptions.

Houston defensive end Will Anderson Jr. said this will be a battle between two desperate teams.

“We have to make sure that there's no room for error when we play this game,” the two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher said. “Everybody has to come ready to play. Everybody has to come ready to do their job and be where they're supposed to be at.”

The Titans lost 24-18 at Baltimore last week. They have lost 10 straight inside the division with their most recent AFC South win coming Nov. 24, 2024, in Houston.

“We want to own it for as long as we’re here, and this is our first crack at a division opponent,” Saleh said of wanting to control the AFC South. “It’s a very talented group, obviously, they’re nowhere near indicative of what their record is."

Need to know

Houston (0-4) at Tennessee (0-4)

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

Latest odds: Texans by 7 1/2.

Against the spread: Texans 0-4, Titans 2-2.

Last game: Texans lost 34-30 to Dallas, and the Titans lost 24-18 at the Ravens.

Last meeting: Texans beat the Titans 16-13 on Nov. 16, 2025, in Nashville.

Series record: Tied 24-24.

Matchup to watch

Texans' pass rush against the Tennessee offense. The Titans have allowed only six sacks this season and only one over the past two games. If they can protect against Anderson and Danielle Hunter, the Titans have a chance to have the best three-game stretch since the first three weeks of the 2017 season.

That's after Ward was sacked 55 times last season, including six in both losses to Houston.

Stats and stuff

— The Texans have won the past three and six of the past seven in this series. Each team is 12-12 at home.

— The Titans still are looking for the franchise's 500th win all time, including the postseason.

— Stroud threw for 347 yards and two TDs with a 126.7 passer rating last week. He and Jared Goff are the NFL's two quarterbacks with at least 150 pass attempts with no interceptions this season.

— Anderson is tied for third in the NFL with 4 1/2 sacks, second with 7 tackles for loss and third in quarterback pressures (26).

— WR Nico Collins had seven catches for 118 yards and two TDs last week, making him the first Texans player to have at least 100 yards receiving and two TD catches in a single game since Tank Dell on Nov. 5, 2023.

— The Titans have 21 total tackles for loss the past three weeks, most in the NFL in that span.

— Titans rookie WR Carnell Tate had a career-high nine catches for 145 yards receiving last week. He leads all rookies with 22 catches and is second with 268 yards this season.

— Tennessee has 27 combined starts by players in their first or second season through the first four games. Only Miami (42) and Cleveland (30) have had more such games.

— Titans rookie LB Anthony Hill Jr. has 42 total tackles, third most in the NFL.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here