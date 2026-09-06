Nolan Arenado’s 2-run homer lifts the Diamondbacks past the Astros 3-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 3-2 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday.

Arizona took two of three games this weekend for its first series win in Houston since 2012.

The game was tied with two outs in the third when Arenado’s 22nd home run of the season put the Diamondbacks on top 3-1.

Yordan Alvarez gave the Astros an early lead with his solo shot to right field in the first inning. It’s his 38th homer this season, which is a career high and tied with Tampa Bay's Junior Caminero for most in the American League.

Eduardo Rodríguez (15-5) allowed just two singles after the homer and struck out six in six innings to help Arizona improve to 8-0 in his last eight road starts.

Kevin Ginkel struck out the side in the ninth for his third save.

Peter Lambert (8-8) yielded seven hits and three runs with six strikeouts in seven innings in the loss.

Jose Altuve doubled with one out in the eighth before Christian Walker singled. Pinch-hitter LaMonte Wade Jr. singled to left field, scoring Altuve and cutting the lead to 1.

But Jonathan Loáisiga struck out Daulton Varsho before retiring Taylor Trammell on a fly out to end the inning.

Altuve went 3 for 4 Sunday to give him 2,499 hits in his 16-year career.

Corbin Carroll doubled to start the second and scored on a sacrifice fly by James McCann with one out to tie it.

Geraldo Perdomo was injured in a scary incident in the third inning. He singled to start the inning before a 93-mph line drive by Ketel Marte hit him on the left side of the helmet as he ran to second. He left the game after spending several minutes on the ground after being hit and the team said he had a head contusion.

Up next

The Diamondbacks haven’t named their starter for the first of three games at Kansas City on Monday.

The Astros are off on Monday before starting a three games series at Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

See AP’s full MLB coverage here