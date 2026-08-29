Nootbaar hits pinch grand slam in 7th to back Kelly in Diamondbacks' 7-1 win over Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lars Nootbaar hit a pinch grand slam in the seventh inning and Merrill Kelly threw seven shutout innings to help the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Francisco Giants 7-1 on Saturday in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

Kelly (9-12) limited the Giants to two hits in those seven innings. He struck out seven and walked four.

San Francisco’s best scoring opportunity came in the fourth. With runners at the corners and one out, Turner Hill hit a grounder to second. Ildemaro Vargas’ throw to the plate cut down Bryce Eldridge. Kelly then got Drew Cavanaugh on another grounder.

Making his third start in the majors, left-hander Matt “Tugboat” Wilkinson held the Diamondbacks scoreless on three hits through six innings and retired 11 batters in a row from the second inning through the fifth.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 250 pounds, Wilkinson issued his only two walks to open the seventh. Ryan Walker then replaced Wilkinson (0-2).

After a fielder’s choice and a walk, Nootbaar crushed a 2-2 pitch over the right-field wall for a 4-0 lead.

It was the sixth home run of the season for Nootbaar, who homered on the first pitch of Friday night’s 10-6 win by the Diamondbacks.

In his major league debut Saturday, Giants lefty Seth Lonsway allowed three runs (two earned) over the final two innings.

The Giants got their run off Taylor Clarke in the bottom of the eighth on Jung Hoo Lee’s single that brought home Rafael Devers.

Giants coach Ron Wotus was ejected after the exchange of lineup cards at the plate. Manager Tony Vitello and pitcher Logan Webb were ejected Friday night.

Up next

In the second game of the doubleheader, Diamondbacks LHP Mitch Bratt (1-2, 4.54 ERA) was set to face the Giants, who had not announced a starter.

See AP’s full MLB coverage here