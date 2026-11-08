Nordin scores 18 as Navy knocks off Central Penn 102-46

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Justin Nordin scored 18 points off of the bench to help lead Navy over Central Penn 102-46 on Sunday.

Nordin shot 7 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Midshipmen (2-1). Jordan Pennick scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. Jinwoo Kim had 15 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line.

Rashad Holland-Alli finished with 14 points and three steals for the Knights. Nicholas Williams added 10 points for Central Penn.

Navy took the lead for good with 19:42 remaining in the first half. The score was 52-14 at halftime, with Kim racking up 12 points. Navy pulled away with an 11-0 run in the second half to extend a 34-point lead to 45 points. Nordin led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

Up next

Navy has a matchup Wednesday with Pennsylvania at home. Central Penn visits Coppin State on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.