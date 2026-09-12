Nordqvist sticks with top Europe duo Hull and Woad despite more stumbles at Solheim Cup

DEN BOSCH, Netherlands (AP) — Europe's top pairing of Lottie Woad and Charley Hull managed just a half point from their first three matches against the United States at the Solheim Cup .

Captain Anna Nordqvist sent them out again Saturday afternoon for a shot at redemption, making them the first pairing ever to play four sessions together at the women's team event.

Hull, playing in her eighth Solheim Cup, and rookie Woad came up short again, losing 1 up in their four ball match against Yealimi Noh and Andrea Lee.

That followed a humbling 6-and-5 loss to Alison Lee and Lauren Coughlin, a thrashing that matched the record for the biggest margin of defeat in a Solheim Cup foursomes match.

Nordqvist defended her decision and her power pair before sending them out for their fourth straight match.

“I don’t think people understand that these are the best players in the world. I think they play the strongest pairings in each session. They played solid,” she said. “I think Lottie herself made six birdies yesterday in the afternoon.”

Noh turned the afternoon match in the favor of the U.S. with an eagle on the par-4 8th. She followed that with a birdie on the ninth to open a two-hole lead. The Europeans clawed back a hole but Lee birdied the 13th to restore the two-hole cushion.

As she pushed hard for a vital point on the par-5 16th, Woad dumped her approach into a stream in front of the green — and in front of fans massed around Bernardus Golf's clubhouse. Hull's approach safely cleared the water but her eagle putt narrowly slid past the hole to guarantee Lee and Noh at least half a point.

Woad sank a clutch birdie putt on the 17th to reduce the deficit and take the match to the final hole. But on the 18th it was Hull's turn to find water, with her drive on the par 4.

Woad's putt on the last came up short. Just like the pairing.

Hull made headlines even before teeing it up on Friday. The free spirit stepped to the first tee while the rest of her group already was two holes ahead.

Europe assistant captain Mel Reid was quick to defend Hull, saying the star was late “because, one, I couldn’t drag her off the driving range, and, two, she thought her tee time was five minutes later than it was."

Hull and Woad each have one more shot to earn points for Europe in Sunday's decisive singles matches.

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