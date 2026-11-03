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Norfolk State defeats Regent 68-45
Norfolk State defeated Regent in a season opener; the winning team secured a victory with an eighteen point lead
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LA NACION
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Bahsil Laster’s 18 points helped Norfolk State defeat Regent 68-45 in a season opener on Monday night.
Laster had seven rebounds for the Spartans. J.C. Riley scored 12 points while going 5 of 6 and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added seven rebounds. Jordan Skyers had 11 points and shot 5 for 11, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.
Chase Mullen led the way for the Royals with eight points, six rebounds and three blocks.
Up next
Both teams play again on Wednesday. Norfolk State hosts Randolph and Regent travels to play Old Dominion.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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