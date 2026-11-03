Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

Norfolk State defeats Regent 68-45

Norfolk State defeated Regent in a season opener; the winning team secured a victory with an eighteen point lead

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Norfolk State defeats Regent 68-45
Norfolk State defeats Regent 68-45

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Bahsil Laster’s 18 points helped Norfolk State defeat Regent 68-45 in a season opener on Monday night.

Laster had seven rebounds for the Spartans. J.C. Riley scored 12 points while going 5 of 6 and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added seven rebounds. Jordan Skyers had 11 points and shot 5 for 11, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Chase Mullen led the way for the Royals with eight points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Up next

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Norfolk State hosts Randolph and Regent travels to play Old Dominion.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

LA NACION
News Services
Más leídas
  1. Los dueños de Adecoagro compraron las tierras de Benetton en la Argentina
    1

    Los dueños de Adecoagro compraron las tierras de Benetton en la Argentina

  2. Emilia Mernes festejó sus 30: los besos con Duki, 150 invitados y los disfraces de los famosos
    2

    Emilia Mernes celebró sus 30 años con una fiesta de Halloween: su look de Medusa, Duki y los invitados famosos

  3. Sergio Ramos compró una finca de 44 hectáreas, cría caballos y desarrolló un proyecto de 12.000 metros cuadrados
    3

    Sergio Ramos compró una finca de 44 hectáreas, cría caballos y desarrolló un proyecto de 12.000 metros cuadrados: “Una de las jornadas más especiales del año; tradición, familia y raíces”

  4. La elevada factura de un fenómeno que enciende las alarmas en las empresas argentinas
    4

    Estiman que el Estado perderá cerca de US$3000 millones por el impacto del contrabando y la subfacturación en 2026