Norris fastest in first free practice at Sao Paulo GP and F1 champion Antonelli 2nd

SAO PAULO (AP) — McLaren's Lando Norris clocked the best lap in the first free practice at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos on Friday.

The British driver was 0.082 seconds faster than newly crowned champion Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes. Red Bull's Max Verstappen was third quickest.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton finished fourth in a practice without his teammate Charles Leclerc, who is flying to Brazil after the birth of his daughter. Leclerc's Swedish substitute Dino Beganovic struggled to stay on the track and clocked the second worst lap.

Haas rookie Rafael Câmara, one of the two Brazilians on the grid and substituting for Frenchman Esteban Ocon, was 18th.

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