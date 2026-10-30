North Korea's Kim calls for rapid expansion of drone technology and observes weapons tests

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for rapidly expanding drone technology and observed tests of various weapons, state media reported Friday, as his country remains embroiled in a standoff with rival South Korea along their heavily fortified border.

The report came a day after South Korea's military said North Korea launched about 10 short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea in what were its first ballistic weapons firings in 17 days.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency said that Kim on Thursday visited an exhibition of a variety of attack and other drones that show recent achievements in the field of unmanned aeronautical technology.

In a speech at the exhibition, Kim stressed the need to seize “the absolute superiority in the drone technology” and announced unspecified steps needed to “rapidly expand and strengthen the unmanned aeronautical technology,” KCNA said.

To mark the event, KCNA said that North Korea later conducted test-launches of various drones, missiles and weapons from the 600 mm-calibre ultra-precision multiple rocket launchers. KCNA photos showed Kim watching soaring weapons or him clenching his fist while his teenage daughter was clapping her hands beside him. South Korea's spy agency assesses that the girl, reportedly about 13, is likely Kim's heir.

Tensions between the two Koreas are running high since last month's land mine blasts at their border that wounded three South Korean soldiers. Seoul accused North Korea of burying the mines south of the military demarcation line and demanded an apology. But Pyongyang has denied responsibility for the explosions and warned of retaliation if provoked.

Last week, North Korea threatened to resume propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts and place new weapons systems along the border.

North Korea has pulled out of talks with the U.S. and South Korea after Kim's high-stakes diplomacy with U.S. President Donald Trump collapsed in 2019. In recent weeks, North Korea has dialed up weapons testing activities in a likely attempt to boost its leverage in potential diplomacy with the U.S. after Trump expressed his eagerness to restore talks with Kim.

On Saturday, Kim made a surprise visit to a Chinese border town via a newly opened bridge and vowed to develop bilateral ties. Kim has recently taken steps to cement ties with China, North Korea's economic pipeline, after years of prioritizing ties with Russia, including by sending troops and ammunitions to support its war against Ukraine.