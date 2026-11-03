Norway joins Finland in boycotting hockey world championship games against Russia

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Norway joined Finland in pledging to boycott games against Russia at the ice hockey world championship as a rift in the sport deepened Tuesday.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled last week that the International Ice Hockey Federation must reinstate Russian teams, beginning with the world juniors starting next month in Canada. Finland announced Monday it is rallying other nations to boycott games against Russia.

“Our position is that Russia should be excluded from all international championships as long as the war in Ukraine continues and remains unchanged,” the Norwegian Ice Hockey Association said in a statement. “At the same time, this decision is based on our responsibility to protect the safety and wellbeing of our players, team staff and their families. We believe that playing Russia under the current circumstances could expose our players and team staff to significant security risks. Our priority is therefore their mental health, wellbeing and personal safety.”

Norway only referred to the men's world championship in May in its statement.

Asked about the world juniors starting in Canada next month, NIHA general secretary Petter Salsten told The Associated Press that Norway would potentially be removed from the tournament by the IIHF to make way for Russia anyway.

In that case, “if RUS is added, it is a huge possibility that NOR is out," he wrote via email, because Norway was the last team to qualify.

The IIHF did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Finland and Norway's refusal to play Russia.

Finland is the defending men's world champion and Norway was the bronze medal-winner this year.

Norway joining the boycott means that at least one team in each of the two groups of the 16-team tournament has now pledged not to play Russia. Reports in Latvian media have indicated Latvia could refuse to play Russia as well.

Germany could pull out of hosting the men's world championship next year over concerns about costs and security, while a longtime tournament sponsor has demanded its logo no longer be shown.

Junior tournaments are affected too, with the Finnish city of Turku saying it will not co-host next year's world juniors if Russia participates.

The Czech government could bar Russian players entry for the women's under-18 world championship there in January.

The women's world championship starting in Denmark this week is not affected by the CAS ruling and is going ahead without Russia.

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