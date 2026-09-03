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Nvidia buying artificial intelligence platform Hugging Face for $13 billion

Nvidia acquires Hugging Face for $12.93 billion; its AI platform will remain open

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Inteligencia artificial, de OpenAI (ChatGPT), Google Gemini o Copilot
Nvidia buying artificial intelligence platform Hugging Face for US$13.000 millonesShutterstock

Nvidia is buying artificial intelligence software platform Hugging Face for $12.93 billion.

Jensen Huang wrote in a blog post Thursday that more than 18 million developers, researchers and creators use Hugging Face to share more than 3 million models, 500,000 data sets and 1 million applications. There's also more than 200,000 companies that use the platform, he said.

The AI chipmaker will keep Hugging Face as an open platform.

“Hugging Face will remain an open platform for the entire AI ecosystem. Developers will choose the models they want, the frameworks they want, the clouds and inference service providers they want and the computing platforms they want,” Huang wrote. “Nvidia compute will not be required to build on or deploy through Hugging Face.”

Hugging Face will still support open source and open weight models as well as multi-cloud and multi-accelerator development and deployment.

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