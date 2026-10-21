Ohio State QB Julian Sayin out indefinitely after injuring throwing arm

Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Tuesday night that quarterback Julian Sayin will be out indefinitely after injuring his throwing arm in the fourth quarter Saturday against Indiana.

Day did not want to set a timeline for the junior’s return, but he left open the possibility that it could be for the rest of the season.

“We are putting together a plan for him not being available for the regular season and then also him not being available for the postseason," Day said. “So based on that, if he’s not able to return this fall, we’re putting a plan together for that as well.”

The third-ranked Buckeyes (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) are on their bye week after rallying for a 19-15 victory over sixth-ranked Indiana . That gives Day, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, and the rest of the coaching staff time to evaluate if Luke Fahey or Tavien St. Clair is the best option at quarterback going into a pivotal primetime test at No. 16 Southern California on Oct. 31.

Day said Fahey has had the edge the past couple of weeks. The freshman played 10 snaps against the Hoosiers and went 0 for 2. Fahey has played three games this season and is 9 of 13 for 203 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

St. Clair, a sophomore, has played two games and is 5 of 7 for 52 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

“Luke has been ahead of Tavian, but now that there is a bye week these guys are going to get plenty of reps,” Day said. “We’re going to play the guy that gives us the best chance to win. Based on what we’ve seen in practice the last month, now we have to come up for air and come up with a plan. We’re going to need them to win a championship. It’s been done before, and it’s a challenge to them and the team to pick up the slack for losing Julian.”

Day can point to the 2014 national championship banner hanging inside the indoor practice field at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center to show Ohio State has done it. Braxton Miller suffered a right shoulder injury during the preseason and was replaced by J.T. Barrett, who then broke his right ankle against Michigan. Cardale Jones then took over and led the Buckeyes to three straight wins and their first title in the College Football Playoff era.

The last time an OSU quarterback started a game due to injury was in 2021, when Kyle McCord played in place of C.J. Stroud against Akron.

The stakes are much higher, though, for whoever steps in this time. After the road game at USC, the Buckeyes will host Oregon on Nov. 7, then play No. 24 Northwestern on Nov. 14, take a trip to Nebraska on Nov. 21, and finish the regular season against Michigan on Nov. 28.

Ohio State could also play in the Big Ten title game in Indianapolis on Dec. 5.

“If this wasn’t a bye week, we’d have to roll. We’re going to have to get it organized quickly,” Day said. “This is a challenge for both Luke and Tavian to step up in a big way. The plan when both those guys came here was to play, and here they are. A coach can say you’re one snap away until it is real. They have to perform at a high level.”

Smith said whoever goes under center, they will adapt the offensive scheme. Ohio State’s run game has been inconsistent, but it can take some of the pressure off. The receivers are led by Heisman Trophy favorite Jeremiah Smith,, and the Buckeyes have one of the nation’s more experienced offensive lines.

“You try to play to the strengths of the offense. You can have Aaron Rodgers or Peyton Manning and still need a run game,” Smith said. “With Luke, I like the way he prepares. For a guy who is young, he has a pro mindset. Tavian has a big arm and can extend plays. Both have strengths that you like.”

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