Oklahoma fires OC Ben Arbuckle with Sooners struggling on offense a year after making CFP

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma fired second-year offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle on Monday, with the Sooners struggling on offense a year after making the College Football Playoff in his debut season with the team.

The Sooners (4-4, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) are coming off a 42-25 home loss to South Carolina when they had only 118 yards and no offensive touchdowns through three quarters before John Mateer, the quarterback who came with Arbuckle from Washington State, threw two TD passes.

The school said tight ends coach Jason Witten will take over as interim OC and play caller. Witten was an 11-time Pro Bowl tight end with the Dallas Cowboys and was a high school head coach before Oklahoma coach Brent Venables hired him in January.

“I have decided to make a change at offensive coordinator,” coach Brent Venables said in a statement. “My responsibility is to the whole team and what I believe is best for us right now. We need a change.”

The Sooners’ offensive numbers have slipped this season. They rank 111th out of 138 FBS teams at 336.9 total yards per game, and are 108th with 22.0 points a game — down from 354.3 yards and 26.2 points in a 10-win season last year.

Since opening the season with a 51-0 win over UTEP, their highest-scoring game was a 27-24 win over then-No. 1 Texas in the Red River rivalry on a game-ending field goal. They have scored 14 points or less four times, including one of their wins .

“I believe we still have meaningful opportunities ahead and a responsibility to maximize them,” Venables said. “Our expectations remain high and our commitment to meeting them is unwavering.”

The 31-year-old Arbuckle came to Oklahoma from Washington State , where he had been the offensive coordinator and play caller for two seasons. The Cougars in 2024, with Mateer at quarterback, ranked sixth nationally with 36.6 points a game, and were 17th with 442.8 yards per game.

Arbuckle took over an Oklahoma team that in 2024 had an exceptional defense, but ranked 15th out of 16 SEC teams in school offense and yards in its first SEC season.

"I want to thank Ben and all he contributed to us over the last two years," Venables said. “He is a fantastic coach, leader and teammate, and a great man. It didn't work out like we all wanted it to, but I deeply appreciate the investment, love and passion he poured into our program. We wish his family nothing but the best.”

The Sooners play at No. 25 Florida on Saturday.

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