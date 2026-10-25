Oklahoma State scores 34 points in the 2nd half to storm past Colorado 57-24

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Drew Mestemaker threw for 386 yards and four touchdowns, Sam Keltner kicked a school-record five field goals, and Oklahoma State held Colorado to 120 yards of offense in the second half of a 57-24 win on Saturday night.

Caleb Hawkins added 120 yards rushing for Oklahoma State (5-2, 3-1 Big 12 Conference), which outscored the Buffaloes 34-0 after halftime.

The five field goals gave Keltner 18 straight, which ties him for the top spot in program history with Matt Ammendola.

Colorado (2-5, 0-4) led 24-23 at halftime on the strength of 222 yards passing and two touchdowns from Isaac Wilson, who also ran for a score. Mestemaker countered with 264 yards and two touchdowns but Oklahoma State couldn't finish drives and settled for Keltner field goals of 47, 30 and 41 yards.

The game took a turn on the first play of the third quarter. Wilson fumbled on a keeper and safety Quinton Hammonds recovered the ball on the Colorado 24. Two plays later, Mestemaker threw a 3-yard TD pass to tight end Morgan McPhaul and the Cowboys took the lead for good.

Oklahoma State forced a punt and drove 78 yards for another score to make it 37-24. Hawkins was the catalyst with a 39-yard run and a 17-yard reception.

The takeaway

Colorado: The Buffaloes moved the ball with ease in the first half but punted four times and committed three turnovers after that.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys made sure homecoming was a success by rolling up 598 yards of offense and 28 first downs.

Up next

Colorado: Hosts Kansas State on Saturday.

Oklahoma State: Plays at Iowa State on Saturday.

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