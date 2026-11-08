Olson scores 19 points, No. 5 Michigan forces 28 turnovers in 109-52 romp over Wright State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Olivia Olson had 19 points, a career-high tying seven assists and five steals as No. 5 Michigan followed up its historic opening-night victory with a 109-52 rout of Wright State on Sunday.

The Wolverines (2-0) were coming off a 77-66 win on Thursday over No. 2 UConn, the highest-ranked team they have beaten in program history. Michigan had six players in double figures Sunday while forcing 28 turnovers, leading to 43 points.

Syla Swords added 16 points and Dallas Loughridge finished with 15 points and six assists. Te'Yala Delfosse racked up 11 points, five rebounds and four blocks and Kendall Dudley also had 11 points. Ashley Sofilkanich added 10 points.

Jayden Terry led the Raiders (1-2) with 24 points and Rylee Sagester had 10.

The Wolverines forced 12 turnovers in the first quarter and raced to a 30-9 lead. Wright State committed eight more in the second quarter as Michigan led 62-19 at halftime.

Olson, who had 17 points and six assists at the break, began the second half with a steal and layup. The Wolverines led by as much as 65 points in he fourth quarter.

Michigan, which raised its Elite Eight banner from last season's NCAA Tournament run prior to the game, has won all four meetings between the schools.

Up next

Wright State: Visit Indiana State on Friday.

Michigan: Visit Columbia on Thursday.

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