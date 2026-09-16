Orioles place 2B Jackson Holliday on injured list with left wrist inflammation

NEW YORK (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles placed second baseman Jackson Holliday on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with to left wrist inflammation.

The move, retroactive to Tuesday, was announced shortly before the Orioles played the New York Mets. Baltimore (74-78) entered the night three games behind the Chicago White Sox for the last AL wild-card spot.

Holliday was replaced on the roster by infielder José Barrero, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Norfolk.

The 22-year-old Holliday is the son of former big league outfielder Matt Holliday and was the No. 1 pick in the 2022 amateur draft. He is batting .229 with seven homers, 30 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 98 games this season. He missed the first 48 games recovering from surgery to remove the hamate bone in his right hand.

Holliday went 2 for 4 in Monday’s 2-1 win over the Mets but is hitting .196 with 24 strikeouts over 102 at-bats in his last 25 games.

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